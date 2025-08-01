Lucas Bols USA Appoints Breakthru Beverage Group As New Distributor Partner In California

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With this move, Breakthru will take on distribution of Lucas Bols USA's portfolio of premium spirits and liqueurs in one of the country's most dynamic and competitive markets. The portfolio includes celebrated brands such as Bols Liqueurs, Galliano, the original additive free tequila since 2005, Partida, world's leading passion fruit liqueur, Passoã, world's number one limoncello, Pallini, and an award-winning growing range of non alcoholic spirits, led by Fluère.

The appointment of Breakthru in California brings the Lucas Bols–Breakthru partnership to 14 U.S. states plus Canada, significantly expanding the reach and alignment between the two companies in North America.

The announcement also coincides with Lucas Bols' 450th anniversary-a global milestone that celebrates centuries of innovation, craftsmanship, and leadership in the spirits industry.

"This new partnership is a major milestone in our U.S. strategy and a fitting evolution as we celebrate 450 years of Lucas Bols," said Brett Dunne, Managing Director of Lucas Bols USA. "Breakthru Beverage Group brings the scale, sophistication, and shared passion to help us grow in a state as crucial as California. We're energized about what we can build together."

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Lucas Bols in California, helping bring their world-class portfolio to more Golden state consumers," said Amanda Hale, Breakthru Beverage Group SVP, Supplier Business Development. "Their strong portfolio of globally recognized spirits and premium liqueurs are a perfect complement to our existing brands, enhancing our ability to meet every need or occasion. Lucas Bols shares many of our growth ambitions, particularly in California, where we have expanded our team and made strategic investments in our operational capabilities and route-to-market strategy to provide better service to our partners."

Founded in Amsterdam in 1575, Lucas Bols has played a pioneering role in bartending culture and spirit innovation for centuries. In the U.S., the company continues to invest in trade advocacy, flavor exploration, and brand building to connect with the modern consumer.

Lucas Bols also extends its gratitude to RNDC for their years of partnership and dedication to the portfolio in California. RNDC remains a trusted distribution partner for Lucas Bols USA in other key markets across the country.

"As we grow, we remain focused on aligning with the best distribution partners in each region," added Dunne. "Breakthru's operational excellence and market focus make them the ideal team to help us drive the next phase of growth."

About The Lucas Bols Company: Lucas Bols is a global spirits company and one of the oldest active Dutch businesses, with a mission to create exceptional cocktail experiences worldwide. Present in over 110 countries, the company's portfolio includes three global cocktail brands and more than 20 regional and international liqueurs and spirits. Bols-the world's first cocktail brand-features the #1 global liqueur range (excluding the USA), as well as Passoã (the leading passion fruit liqueur), Galliano, and ultra-premium Partida Tequila.

Lucas Bols is also the global leader in genever and showcases its expertise through the Bols Cocktail Experience and the Bols Cocktail Academy. With nearly 450 years of innovation rooted in Amsterdam, Lucas Bols continues to inspire bartenders and cocktail lovers around the world as true Masters of Taste.

About Breakthru Beverage Group: Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading beverage wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada, representing a portfolio of premier spirits, wine, beer, and non-alcoholic brands. Breakthru is family-owned and operates in 16 markets with more than $8.6 billion in annual sales and a team of nearly 10,000 dedicated associates. The company delivers world-renowned beverage brands to the doorsteps of North America's retail, convenience, bar, and restaurant businesses, and has been named a "U.S. Best Managed Company" for four years in a row. BreakthruBev

