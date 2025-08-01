Greif To Close Steel And Polymer Facility In Merced, California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DELAWARE, Ohio, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greif (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today it will permanently close the steel and polymer drum facility in Merced, California as part of its previously announced optimization efforts. The facility is expected to cease operation in September 2025.

“Making the decision to close a facility is always difficult” said Greif President and CEO Ole Rosgaard.“I want to express my deep gratitude to our colleagues in Merced for their hard work over the years and the positive impact they've had on the company and surrounding community. We are committed to doing everything we can to make this transition as easy as possible, including providing severance packages and career placement services.”

The decision to close the facility, which produces both steel drums and large and small polymer containers, is an important part of delivering on the company's commitment to remove $100 million in cost from the business. After September, customer orders will be fulfilled through the company's remaining global steel and polymer network. In total, approximately 43 positions will be impacted.

“We remain confident in the strength of our steel and polymer business and its long-term potential. This is a strategic decision to strengthen our focus in key markets while enhancing the performance of both our existing steel network and broader business portfolio.” said Rosgaard.

