Cemtrex Issues Shareholder Update Highlighting Growth Across Vicon And AIS Divisions, Strategic Initiatives In Blockchain And Automation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hauppauge, NY, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX), a technology company focused on intelligent security and industrial services, today issued a shareholder update from Chairman and CEO Saagar Govil outlining the Company's progress across its core divisions and strategic roadmap for long-term growth:

To our shareholders,

Cemtrex today is stronger, sharper, and more focused than at any point in the last several years. We've been building deliberately investing in the right products, winning critical contracts, and executing a strategy that positions us to lead where the world is heading.

Vicon: Momentum, Execution, and the Launch of NEXT

Vicon, our intelligent security division, is performing. Since 2021, we've grown revenue from $21 million to a projected $36 million-plus for fiscal year 2025. Gross margins have improved, and our go-to-market engine is accelerating, fueled by the addition of over 60 new resellers this year alone.

Our new modular camera platform, NEXT, began shipping this quarter. It's our most advanced product line to date-fast to install, AI-powered, visually modern, and designed to meet the complex needs of today's enterprise and public infrastructure buyers. Early wins, including a $500K school district deployment, are encouraging. We believe this platform has the potential to become the core of Vicon's next growth phase.

This year, Vicon has delivered:



$1.2M U.S. county security project

$1.2M U.S. border security contract

$1M international deployment in Saudi Arabia

$800K system for a UK prison facility $10.4M contract in December 2024-the largest in our history



These are not pipeline projections-they're closed deals. Vicon is performing in the market, and we are scaling it with intention.

AIS: Durable Growth with Strategic Ambition

AIS has quietly doubled in size since 2021, with revenue on track to exceed $36 million this year. Demand from food and beverage, packaging, and machinery sectors remains strong, and reshoring trends are creating more opportunity for our services.

We are no longer just a millwright and installation business. We are positioning AIS to become a full-spectrum industrial services platform, one that can handle legacy systems and lead the transition to automated, robotics-enabled manufacturing environments.

To that end, we are in advanced discussions to acquire a Midwest-based robotics integrator. This deal, if completed, would expand our capabilities into robotic workcell design, controls programming, and systems integration, allowing us to better serve manufacturers modernizing their facilities.

Our M&A playbook is disciplined. Our last acquisition was accretive, smoothly integrated, and strengthened our platform. We expect the same results as we scale.

Solana and Blockchain Infrastructure

In July, we allocated $1 million into Solana (SOL) and have since staked our holdings. We view Solana as one of the most structurally sound blockchains in production-high throughput, low latency, and deflationary mechanics hardcoded into the protocol.

This is not a hedge. It's a strategic bet.

Blockchain infrastructure will become critical to how digital systems establish truth. Whether it's timestamping surveillance footage, detecting tampering in AI-generated content, or anchoring public safety evidence in immutable ledgers-we believe this technology will be foundational.

Vicon has already begun R&D around blockchain-based video authentication. We intend to move quickly.

Forward Strategy

We have doubled the business over the last four years. Now, we intend to double again.

Our roadmap to $150 million in revenue and $15 million in operating income is built on real contracts, real expansion, and real infrastructure. We're executing bolt-on M&A with discipline, pushing into automation and digital trust, and operating two divisions-Vicon and AIS-that are both scaling in the right direction.

We're also evaluating opportunities to expand beyond our current two operating segments. As adjacent markets evolve and strategic opportunities emerge, we remain open to adding a third leg to the Cemtrex platform-one that aligns with our operating philosophy and long-term growth thesis.

The stock doesn't yet reflect the business we've built. That's not our focus. Our job is to keep growing revenue, expanding margins, and building a platform that's so compelling it's impossible to ignore.

Thank you for your continued support,

Saagar Govil

Chairman & CEO

Cemtrex, Inc.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.

For more information, visit .

Investor Relations:

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to the closing of the offering, gross proceeds from the offering, our new product offerings, expected use of proceeds, or any proposed fundraising activities. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward looking statements. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. These risks and uncertainties are discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

CONTACT: Investor Relations: ...