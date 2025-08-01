Travel Esim App Saily Debuts Ultra, A New Premium Plan For Unparalleled Journeys

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NordVPN's travel eSIM app Saily is launching a premium subscription plan, Saily Ultra , which offers unlimited global eSIM data combined with special benefits for travelers.

“The Saily Ultra plan is designed for travelers who demand the best, blending convenience, premium service, and innovation,” says Vykintas Maknickas, CEO of Saily .“We're taking care of your connectivity needs, increasing online privacy and security, and providing extra luxuries on the go - all in one plan. What the fintech business did to the financial sector, we're doing to telecommunications.”

The Saily Ultra plan combines top-tier essentials with exclusive perks:



Unlimited global data coverage. Saily Ultra enables users to browse however much they need, all while crossing borders. The plan provides unlimited eSIM connectivity in more than 110 destinations.



State-of-the-art cybersecurity tools. Alongside Saily's built-in security features, Ultra users get access to Nord Security's full product suite - monthly subscriptions to the advanced cybersecurity tool NordVPN , password manager NordPass , secure cloud storage NordLocker , and personal data removal service Incogni .



8% back in Saily credits. Ultra users get back 8% on purchases in the form of credits, while other Saily users receive up to 5%.



Ultra plan also grants priority access to Saily's 24/7 support team.

Additional features are coming soon. Access to airport lounges, fast tracks, and more information about new benefits will be released soon.



The monthly plan offers auto-renewal, as well as complete freedom to cancel and reactivate it at any time.

The convenience of the Saily Ultra plan is ideal for frequent and business travelers, as well as digital nomads. Business travelers can rely on Ultra for seamless travel and quick communication, while digital nomads benefit from reliable data and strong cybersecurity for remote work. For frequent travelers, Ultra means less airport chaos with lounge access and fast-track lines.

An eSIM service - and much more

Saily has been focusing on expanding its offering. During the past year, the eSIM app has introduced numerous connectivity and convenience-related features - flexible unlimited data plans, auto top-ups, new plans for countries and regions.

The introduction of unique security features made Saily stand out from the other travel eSIM services even more. Virtual location, web protection, and ad blocker transformed Saily from an eSIM service provider to a comprehensive security app for travelers.

When using Saily's security features, users can change their geolocation and block potentially malicious websites, trackers, and ads. Third-party audits showed that users save 28.6% of their mobile data on average with the ad blocker enabled.

“We're challenging traditional value propositions and moving past old telco standards. By putting our users first, we're able to continuously innovate and provide services travelers actually need, beyond just connectivity,” says Maknickas.“Saily was already more than just an eSIM app with the security features integrated, but with Saily Ultra, we are really pushing the boundaries of what users can expect from a travel eSIM service.”

ABOUT SAILY

Saily is an innovative and secure travel eSIM app that helps people to manage mobile and internet connections from anywhere in the world. Saily offers 24/7 instant customer support, flexible plans, and coverage in 200+ destinations. Saily was created by the experts behind NordVPN - the advanced security and privacy app. For more information:

More information: ...