Abercrombie & Fitch Co. To Report Second Quarter 2025 Results On August 27, 2025
|Conference Call:
|To access the conference call by phone, participants will need to register to obtain a dial-in phone number and an access code. Register for the call using this link .
|Webcast:
|To listen to a live webcast of the call, please visit corporate.abercrombie.com/investors/news-and-events/events/ and click the link to the webcast.
|Replay:
| A replay of the webcast will be available at shortly after the call ends and will be archived for one year.
Further information is available at Important information may be disseminated initially or exclusively via the website: investors should consult the site to access this information.
About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a global, digitally led omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories catering to kids through millennials with assortments curated for their specific lifestyle needs.
The company operates a family of brands, including Abercrombie brands and Hollister brands, each sharing a commitment to offer products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that support global customers on their journey to being and becoming who they are. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 790 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites and
|Investor Contact:
|Media Contact:
|Mo Gupta
|Kate Wagner
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
|Abercrombie & Fitch Co.
|(614) 283-6751
|(614) 283-6192
|...
|...
