Regen III To Present At The OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference August 7, 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReGen III Corp. ( TSXV: GIII ) ( OTCQB: ISRJF ) ( FSE: PN4 ) (“ ReGen III ” or the“ Company ”), a leading clean technology company specializing in the upcycling of used motor oil (“ UMO ”) into high-value Group III base oils, is pleased to announce that Tony Weatherill, CEO and President, will present live at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference hosted by on August 7, 2025.



DATE : August 7, 2025

TIME : 10:30 AM ET

LINK : REGISTER HERE Available for 1:1 meetings: August 7 and August 12, 2025



This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are unable to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. To learn more about the event, or to register, please visit .

Recent Company Highlights



ReGen III is actively advancing commercial agreements and strategic alliances with a distinguished network of industry participants, including majors and super-majors, lubricant blenders, additive innovators, and other global service providers - positioning itself at the centre of the industry's next wave of growth.

Product samples have received exceptional feedback, highlighting the Company's ability to set a new benchmark for premium Group III re-refined base oils - circular, domestically produced, and delivering high yields to meet growing market demand. The Company recently completed a $1.75 million private placement, with 38.6% Insider participation - a strong vote of confidence in ReGen III's proprietary technology, differentiated market position, and significant long‐term growth potential.



About ReGen III

ReGen III is a cleantech company commercializing its patented ReGenTM technology to upcycle Used Motor Oil (“ UMO ”) into high-value Group III base oils, essential in the formulation of modern, synthetic lubricants. With a focus on creating sustainable solutions that generate better environmental outcomes and compelling economics, the Company's ReGenTM process is expected to reduce CO2e emissions by 82% as compared to virgin crude derived base oils combusted at end of life.

ReGen III has completed FEL2 and value engineering for the Company's 5,600 bpd UMO Texas recycling facility, with the support of world-class engineering, construction and licensed vendor teams – including Koch Project Solutions, LLC, PCL Industrial Management Ltd., Studi Tecnologie Progetti S.p.A., Koch Modular Process Systems and Duke Technologies.

Operating in an underserved segment of the base oils market, ReGen III aims to become the world's largest producer of sustainable re-refined Group III base oil.

For more information on ReGen III or to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit: and .

