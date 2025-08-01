August 1, 2025 Designated As KCON Day By The City Of Los Angeles

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LA City Council Recognizes KCON's Cultural and Economic Impact Since Inaugural 2012 Festival

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The City of Los Angeles has officially designated August 1, 2025, as“KCON Day,” in recognition of the world's largest K-POP Fan and Artist festival for its cultural, social, and economic contributions since its debut in 2012.

This marks the first official city-level recognition of KCON LA, which returns August 1–3 to the LA Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena. KCON LA 2025 features top acts, including NCT 127, MONSTA X, ZEROBASEONE, izna, and HxW (SEVENTEEN), along with fan-favorite programs such as MEET & GREET sessions with artists, the signature world-class K-pop show M COUNTDOWN, and the beloved DREAM STAGE, where fans perform live on stage with their favorite K-pop stars.

City Councilmembers John Lee, Katy Yaroslavsky, Curren Price, and Heather Hutt co-sponsored the resolution, citing KCON's decade-long impact on Los Angeles' culture, landscape, tourism, and economy.

“KCON has played a pivotal role in elevating pop culture worldwide,” said Councilmember Lee.“Its immersive muti-day convention format gives Angelenos and visitors a unique opportunity to explore the depth of Korean music, food, fashion, and technology.”

“The Korean American community and Korean culture are at the heart of what make Los Angeles one of the most creative, influential, and dynamic cities in the world,” said Councilmember Yaroslavsky, who represents western Koreatown.“KCON reflects that impact and brings global attention to Korean culture in the city that's been central to its global rise. About 40 percent of attendees travel from outside California, generating significant tourism revenue and supporting jobs in hospitality, retail, and entertainment.”

From 10,000 attendees in 2012, KCON LA has grown into a major cultural phenomenon, attracting over 100,000 fans annually to the flagship event in Los Angeles. KCON LA 2024, broadcast live on The CW Network, reached a record 5.9 million fans across the festival and digital platforms. This year, fans can access KCON LA 2025 live via the Amazon Music channel on Prime Video and Twitch.

“Events like KCON LA not only bring international visibility to Los Angeles, but also deliver a direct boost to local businesses,” said Stephen Cheung, President and CEO of the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC).“From restaurants and hotels to transportation and retail, the economic ripple effects are substantial.”

In addition to city-level recognition, California State Assemblymember Mark González issued a state resolution on July 25 honoring KCON as a premier cultural event and key driver in the global rise of K-pop.

"The history of KCON is rooted in the vibrant celebration of Korean culture - a culture bursting with creativity, global influence, and passionate artistry,” said Assemblymember González.“What began as a gathering of fans seeking community in Los Angeles has grown into a cultural sensation, economic powerhouse, and has become a vital stage for rising artists, visionary performers, and innovative businesses to share their talents for generations to come."

As KCON LA 2025 kicks off, the event will continue to reinforce Los Angeles' status as a global hub for Korean pop culture and entertainment innovation.

About KCON

KCON is the world's No.1 K-POP Fan & Artist festival celebrating Korean culture and music. Since launching in 2012, it has been leading the expansion of K-culture across the globe for 13 years. KCON has established its footing as a flagship event, holding events across Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Latin America and has been providing the largest forum for fans to directly connect with each other, artists and professionals from the Korean entertainment industry.

About CJ ENM

CJ ENM is a leading entertainment company founded in Korea in 1995. Celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2025, CJ ENM's entertainment division has been continuously shaping the next chapter of K-culture within the global entertainment industry, spanning media content, music, film, and performing arts. CJ ENM has created, produced and distributed globally-acclaimed content, including Oscar-winning film Parasite and Tony Award-winning musicals such as Kinky Boots. CJ ENM operates major production and distribution studios, including U.S.-based Fifth Season, the producer of critically acclaimed series like Severance, nominated for 27 Emmy Awards. In Korea, it runs the country's top streaming platform, TVING. The company also leads global K-pop experiences through signature events such as KCON, the world's largest K-pop Fan & Artist Festival, and the MAMA AWARDS, the premier K-pop awards show worldwide. To learn more about CJ ENM, please visit .

