JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles Announces August Programming

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles celebrates a summer full of milestones and memorable experiences. Marking its 7th anniversary since its grand opening – and recently reaching the major milestone of welcoming its one-millionth visitor – the cultural destination continues to invite visitors to explore the many facets of Japanese culture through engaging and immersive programs. Highlights this month include a flavorful talk and tasting on Edo-period cuisine, a hands-on kokedama (moss ball) workshop for plant lovers, and a guided experience with a Japanese art historian and certified sommelier diving into the rich history of sake.

Following is a list of JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles' August programming and events:

Taste of Edo | Japanese Food Culture Through Ukiyo-e Art

Date: Sat., August 2, 2025

Time: 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. (Note: Doors open at 10:00 a.m.)

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee: $45 (incl. taxes, etc.)

When Japan's Tokugawa Shogunate took power in 1603, it ushered in an era of peace and economic prosperity for vibrant urban centers like Edo (present-day Tokyo). While the Edo period is celebrated for its spectacular art, particularly the woodblock prints known as ukiyo-e, it also fostered a dynamic urban food culture. As a complement to the current“NEO-JAPONISM | SAMURAI AND BEYOND” exhibition , a talk led by acclaimed Japanese historical novelist Ukiyo Kuruma will be followed by an authentic tasting of Edo-period-inspired cuisine prepared by Chef Kazuma Yamasaki. Featured dishes include delicate shiraae (tofu and vegetables with sesame and white miso paste), expertly prepared oshizushi (pressed sushi), and seasonal tempura.

WAZA Shop | BONMAX Edo-Inspired Apparel Showcase

Dates: Sat., August 2 – Sun., August 10, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Shop, Level 2

As another complement to the final weeks of the NEO-JAPONISM exhibition, WAZA Shop presents a special pop-up featuring a cutting-edge remix of Edo art into fashion. Japanese design label BONMAX's TORIAGURACHO line takes inspiration from two iconic figures from the

Edo era: Katsushika Hokusai, the ukiyo-e master renowned for The Great Wave, and Tsutaya Jūzaburō, the influential publisher who played a key role in shaping the art and literature of the time. The collection of nine unique T-shirt designs are produced with BONMAX's proprietary printing technique, creating a stunning embroidery-like effect with raised white ink beneath each design that brings Hokusai's intricate art to life on modern apparel.

Mindful Living | Japanese Kokedama Moss Ball Gardening

Date: Thurs., August 7, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee: $40 (incl. taxes, materials, etc.)

Discover the Japanese art of kokedama (moss ball) in this engaging summer workshop designed to spark your botanical creativity. The practice emerged from the traditional art of bonsai and the Edo-period (1603–1868) method of nearai, or root washing, in which plants were displayed without pots and their roots were wrapped in moss to retain moisture. The art form transforms simple materials into living sculptures that embody the simplicity, balance, and harmony for nature that are key elements of Japanese aesthetics, encouraging mindfulness while providing a tactile connection to Japanese traditions. Participants will learn how to bind moss, shape soil, and wrap roots to create their own“living artwork” to take home. Note: All materials are provided but participants are encouraged to bring their own hand towel.

Kampai! Sake in Japanese Culture and Art

Date: Sun., August 24, 2025

Time: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Location: JAPAN HOUSE Salon, Level 5

Fee: $40 (incl. taxes, etc.)

Note: Must be 21 years of age and up

Take a journey through the delicious history of one of Japan's most iconic beverages – sake! An essential part of Japanese culture for over 2,000 years, today sake is enjoyed both hot and cold across all levels of Japanese society and around the globe, with the United States recently becoming the world's largest importer. In an introductory talk, Japanese art historian Meher McArthur will explore sake's dynamic role in Japanese culture and give an overview of the exquisite art forms that have evolved around sake. Following the presentation, master sake sommelier and certified sake specialist Atsuko Glick will lead a curated tasting experience featuring five distinctive regional sakes, each representing different prefectures and brewing techniques.

ABOUT JAPAN HOUSE

JAPAN HOUSE is an innovative, worldwide project with three hubs – London, Los Angeles, and São Paulo – conceived by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan. It seeks to nurture a deeper understanding of Japan in the international community. JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles is a place for new discoveries, offering experiences that showcase the best of Japan through its spaces and diverse programs. Occupying two floors at Ovation Hollywood, the second floor features an exhibition gallery and WAZA Shop while the fifth floor offers a variety of programs and events at the multi-purpose hall (Salon) and the library. UKA, a Michelin-starred, multi-course kaiseki restaurant, also offers exclusive dining experiences.

Location: 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

