Turnover Of Apranga Group In July 2025
In January–July 2025, the retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group totaled EUR 196.9 million and increased 2.6% year-on-year.
In January–July 2025, compared to the corresponding period of 2024, the Apranga Group network turnover increased by 4.4% in Lithuania, decreased by -2.2% in Latvia, and decreased by -0.4% in Estonia.
Currently, the Apranga Group operates the chain of 168 stores (102 in Lithuania, 42 in Latvia, and 24 in Estonia) with a total area of 91.7 thousand sq. m., or by 0.8% more than a year ago.
Rimantas Perveneckas
„Apranga“ Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801
