Tyfast Energy Awarded $100,000 Superboost Grant To Accelerate Next-Generation Lithium-Ion Batteries For Defense, Industrial Applications

BINGHAMTON, N.Y., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyfast Energy, a battery materials company focused on lithium-ion innovation, has been awarded a $100,000 SuperBoost grant from the National Science Foundation's Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York. The funding will support Tyfast's continued development of its proprietary lithium vanadium oxide (LVO) anode technology, enabling the fabrication of next-generation pouch cells with ultra-fast charging, extended cycle life, and enhanced thermal performance.

Tyfast's LVO anode platform allows lithium-ion batteries to charge in under 10 minutes, operate reliably between -40°C and +70°C, and exceed 10,000 charge cycles: performance metrics well suited for defense, heavy-duty transportation, construction and other industrial applications. As part of the SuperBoost project, Tyfast will partner with Binghamton University's NorthEast Center for Chemical Energy Storage (NECCES) to scale roll-to-roll electrode manufacturing and assemble 1–5Ah multi-layer pouch cells. These prototypes will be delivered to customers for evaluation and field testing.

The company's focus is on powering rugged, electrified platforms where battery safety, power density and durability are critical. A major U.S. defense contractor is testing Tyfast's technology and exploring integration opportunities for programs that demand fast-charging, long-life battery cells. The company's domestically sourced LVO-based chemistry also supports national efforts to build secure and resilient supply chains for energy storage.

The SuperBoost program is a signature initiative of the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York. It aims to shorten the commercialization timeline for promising battery technologies from over five years to fewer than two by providing startups with non-dilutive funding, access to regional prototyping infrastructure, and connections to a statewide innovation network.

“Tyfast's high-performance anode technology shows strong potential to meet the demanding requirements of defense and industrial electrification,” said Fernando Gómez-Baquero, director of the translation pillar at the Engine.“With SuperBoost support, they're moving rapidly from lab-scale validation to real-world deployment, leveraging regional assets like NECCES to accelerate their path to market.”

“This award exemplifies how the Engine is helping companies turn breakthrough technologies into manufacturing-ready solutions,” said Meera Sampath, CEO of the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York.“By investing in innovations like Tyfast's, we are strengthening domestic supply chains, advancing national security goals, and positioning upstate New York as a leader in clean energy manufacturing.”

“The SuperBoost program provides critical support for scaling our LVO-based technology,” said GJ la O', CEO of Tyfast.“Our goal is to establish a viable, domestic pathway for next-generation battery production - one that supports U.S. defense and industrial customers while anchoring manufacturing growth in upstate New York that supports U.S. defense and industrial supply chains.”

About Tyfast Energy

Tyfast Energy develops lithium-ion batteries for high-power, fast-charging, and durable applications in heavy-duty vehicles, defense, and industrial equipment. Its proprietary lithium vanadium oxide (LVO) anode technology is engineered for long cycle life, ultra-fast charging, and extreme temperature tolerance. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About the NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York

The NSF Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, led by Binghamton University, is a National Science Foundation-funded, place-based innovation program. The coalition of 40+ academic, industry, nonprofit, state, and community organizations includes Cornell University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Syracuse University, Griffiss Institute, Launch-NY and NY-BEST as core partners. The Engine advances next-gen battery technology development and manufacturing to drive economic growth and bolster national security. Its vision is to transform upstate New York into America's battery tech capital.

