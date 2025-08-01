Eric Jacobs Joins SEDA Experts, Bringing Expertise In Accounting, Risk, And Asset Management Oversight

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Eric Jacobs joined the firm as Managing Director.

New York, NY, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Eric Jacobs joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Eric's experience supervising accounting, control and risk functions at both banks and asset managers will be an invaluable resource for our clients,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

Eric Jacobs is a recognized expert in risk management, financial operations, and investment oversight, with nearly 30 years of leadership experience in the financial services industry. His career spans top-tier institutions on both the buy-side and sell-side, including alternative asset management, investment banking, and public accounting.

Until 2023, Mr. Jacobs served as Director of Risk Management and Director of Finance at King Street Capital Management, a global alternative asset manager with over $20 billion in assets under management. Over his 17-year tenure, he led the design and implementation of a firmwide institutional risk management framework, working closely with the in-house technology team to develop data-driven tools for risk analytics, stress testing, and liquidity monitoring.

He played a critical role in helping the firm navigate complex market environments-including the Global Financial Crisis, the European Sovereign Debt Crisis, and the COVID-19 pandemic-by overseeing scenario planning, hedging strategies, and exposure management across a broad range of asset classes.

Mr. Jacobs chaired King Street's Risk Committee and held seats on several key internal governance bodies, including the Valuation, ESG, New Products, and Business Continuity Planning Committees. He also served as Co-Chair of the Managed Funds Association Chief Risk Officers Forum, helping shape industry dialogue on best practices in risk management and regulatory policy.

Earlier in his career, he spent nine years at Goldman Sachs as Vice President in the Finance Division, where he led product control for equity and credit derivatives, managed valuation and balance sheet processes, and contributed to the post-acquisition integration of Spear Leeds & Kellogg and Hull Group. He began his professional career at Price Waterhouse, auditing complex onshore and offshore investment companies and supervising teams during peak audit cycles.

Mr. Jacobs is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in New York. He holds an MBA in Finance and Economics from New York University and a BBA in Accounting and Finance from the University of Michigan.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.

