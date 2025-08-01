Social Firm Sweeps Expertise Awards With Triple Recognition In Columbus Market

Social Firm Sweeps Expertise Awards

Local Digital Marketing Agency Named "Best" in Three Key Categories Following Rigorous Selection Process

- Jason Willis, Creative DirectorCOLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Social Firm , a Columbus-based digital marketing and web development agency, has been recognized with three prestigious awards from Expertise, earning top honors as:.Best Branding Agencies in Columbus.Best PPC Agencies in Columbus.Best Digital Marketing Agencies in Columbus\Expertise is a premier platform that helps users find top-rated local professionals across more than 200 industries in major U.S. cities. The company employs a proprietary research and selection process to identify the most qualified professionals, evaluating businesses based on their reputation, qualifications, experience, engagement, and professionalism. Only companies that pass a rigorous manual review make the cut."Receiving triple recognition from Expertise is incredibly meaningful because their selection process is so thorough and objective," said Matt Erney, Social Firm's founder and Strategic Marketing Director. "They've analyzed over 10 million companies nationwide, so being selected as the best in three different categories in Columbus validates our comprehensive approach to digital marketing and the consistent results we deliver for our clients."The recognition comes during an exceptional year for Social Firm, which has already earned the 2025 Hermes Creative Awards Gold, the 15th Web Excellence Awards, and 50Pros' "Best in Industry" designation. This latest triple win further solidifies the agency's position as a leader in the Columbus digital marketing landscape."What makes these awards particularly special is that they recognized our expertise across multiple disciplines – branding, PPC, and digital marketing overall," added Jason Willis, Social Firm's Creative Director. "This comprehensive recognition reflects our team's ability to deliver integrated solutions that drive real business growth for our clients across all areas of digital marketing."Expertise claims to have helped generate over $200 million in revenue for featured businesses, making their platform a trusted resource for companies seeking proven marketing partners. The selection process involves a thorough evaluation of a company's credentials, client outcomes, and industry reputation."These awards reinforce our commitment to excellence in every aspect of digital marketing," Matt concluded. "Whether clients need branding strategy, PPC management, or comprehensive digital marketing solutions, this recognition confirms they're working with Columbus's top-rated agency."_______________About Social FirmFounded in 2010, Social Firm is a Columbus, Ohio-based digital marketing and design agency with a team of expert digital marketers and designers who combine passion, technology, and creativity to help companies of all sizes succeed online, engage with their customers, and achieve long-term business success.About ExpertiseExpertise is a platform designed to help users find top-rated local professionals across various industries. Using a proprietary research and selection process, they identify the best professionals in over 200 industries across major U.S. cities, evaluating businesses based on reputation, qualifications, experience, engagement, and professionalism.

