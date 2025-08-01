Legacy Foot & Ankle Introduces Softwave Therapy To Revolutionize Foot & Ankle Pain Relief

Legacy Foot & Ankle now offers SoftWave, a non-invasive therapy for chronic foot pain, sports injuries & inflammation-relief in 1–2 sessions, no downtime!

- Dr. Joe AounROCHESTER HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Legacy Foot & Ankle is proud to announce the integration of SoftWave Tissue Regeneration Technology at all of its clinic locations, offering patients a groundbreaking non-invasive treatment for chronic foot and ankle pain, sports injuries, and inflammatory conditions.SoftWave, an advanced form of shockwave therapy, uses patented unfocused acoustic waves to stimulate the body's natural healing processes. This FDA-cleared technology promotes improved circulation, reduced inflammation, and accelerated tissue regeneration-without needles, surgery, or downtime.“SoftWave represents a major step forward in regenerative podiatric care,” says Dr. Joe Aoun, board-certified foot and ankle specialist at Legacy Foot & Ankle.“We're now able to offer a powerful, science-backed solution that helps patients heal faster and avoid more invasive procedures.”Originally developed for wound healing and orthopedic applications, SoftWave has gained popularity among professional athletes and top medical institutions for its ability to treat conditions such as:- Plantar fasciitis- Achilles tendinitis- Neuromas- Heel pain- Soft tissue injuries- Post-surgical recoveryUnlike traditional shockwave therapies, SoftWave covers a wider treatment area and penetrates deeper into tissues with minimal discomfort. The technology works by signaling the body to recruit stem cells to the treatment site, jumpstarting the repair of damaged tissue and improving long-term outcomes.Patients typically experience pain relief within one to two sessions, making it an attractive option for those who have struggled with chronic conditions or failed other conservative treatments.Legacy Foot & Ankle remains committed to offering the most effective, patient-centered care available. With the addition of SoftWave therapy, the clinic continues to lead the way in functional and regenerative podiatric medicine.About Legacy Foot & AnkleLegacy Foot & Ankle provides comprehensive care for foot and ankle conditions across all stages of life, with locations in Rochester Hills and surrounding areas. The practice specializes in sports medicine, surgical interventions, regenerative therapies, and functional podiatry designed to restore long-term mobility and wellness.

