A.D.A.M. Music Project Unleashes High-Octane New Single 'Powered Up' On August 1, 2025

A.D.A.M. Music Project "Powered Up" Album Cover

A.D.A.M. Music Project Fun Band Image

A.D.A.M. Music Project Logo

A.D.A.M. Music Project's electrifying new single“Powered Up” fuses hard rock intensity with retro gaming spirit in a high-voltage anthem for the ages.

- "Powered Up" LyricsJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brace yourselves. A.D.A.M. Music Project returns with a vengeance on August 1st, 2025, with their newest hard rock single,“Powered Up” - a thunderous, high-energy track that detonates expectations and launches listeners into an electrified stratosphere of sound. Co-written by Adam DeGraide and Dameon DeGraide, and performed by Adam DeGraide himself on lead vocals, this marks Adam's second release as frontman, and his most explosive performance to date.Fresh off the momentum of their nationwide radio hit“Punch Out”, A.D.A.M. Music Project is currently leveling venues across the U.S., touring alongside hard rock heavyweights Aranda and Austin Winkler's new project, The Founder. The timing couldn't be more perfect for“Powered Up” to ignite fans and fuel the tour with its electrifying message of resolve, rebellion, and righteous power.“Powered Up” is more than a song - it's a sonic juggernaut. The track is a bold homage to the legendary 'MegaMan' video game franchise, reimagined through a blazing fusion of hard rock ferocity and shimmering electronic edge. With pounding drums, searing guitar riffs, and an adrenaline-soaked vocal delivery, the single captures the spirit of a lone hero rising against chaos, wielding music as his ultimate weapon.“Powered up and I'm ready to fight today / To bring the harmony that we need / For all the world to see...”From its defiant lyrics to its cinematic energy,“Powered Up” taps into the gamer spirit, delivering a battle cry for dreamers, rebels, and warriors alike. It's a call to arms wrapped in distortion and melody, as if Dr. Wily himself might try to steal the recording for his next plan of world domination.Fans attending A.D.A.M. Music Project's live shows are in for a sonic thrill ride.“Don't walk - RUN to catch them live,” says one fan.“Your ears will thank you, your soul will thank you... and your inner MegaMan will definitely thank you.”“Powered Up” drops everywhere August 1, 2025 - streaming on all major platforms. Get ready to crank the volume, light up your playlist, and power up.

