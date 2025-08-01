403
Third Edition Of Meghalaya Pineapple Festival 2025 Inaugurated In New Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / New Delhi, August 1, 2025: After two successful editions of one of the sweetest festivals of the country, the third edition of the Meghalaya Pineapple Festival was inaugurated today at the iconic Dilli Haat, New Delhi, positioning Meghalaya's agricultural success story at the heart of India's capital.
The festival was inaugurated by Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Hon'ble Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister; in the presence of Shri Conrad K. Sangma, Hon'ble Chief Minister senior officials from the Government of India and Government of Meghalaya, thereby drawing attention not just for its fruit but for the future it signals for India's farmers.
Marking a significant step towards structured agri-market linkages, the Government of Meghalaya signed three major Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs)- with Reliance Fresh, Amazon Karigar, and Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters- to scale procurement, visibility, and national distribution of Meghalaya's products.
“The products of Meghalaya are almost fully organic. By marketing them well and adding value, you have shown, for the third year, that Meghalaya's products are truly special. Jackfruit, fruits, coffee, pineapple, mushrooms- everything is amazing”, said Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, praising Meghalaya's value chain approach.“Today, the air in Delhi feels filled with the fragrance of Meghalaya. The breeze, the atmosphere- everything is touched by the flavour of Meghalaya's pineapples. I already knew that Meghalaya produces very good pineapples. But after tasting them today, I couldn't stop eating! I have never tasted pineapples so juicy and sweet before sweetness in taste belongs to the soil of Meghalaya.”
Hon'ble Union Minister praised the efforts of the Government of Meghalaya and congratulated all the farmers and especially, Hon'ble Chief Minister for his relentless efforts. He added,“On behalf of the Government of India, I assure you, Chief Minister ji, whenever Meghalaya calls, the Government of India and the Agriculture Ministry will always stand with you.” He also urged the people of Delhi to visit the Festival and experience the spirit of Meghalaya and feel the taste of one of the juiciest and sweetest pineapples.
The event also witnessed the unveiling of Meghalaya's Achievement in Agriculture Sector, which aligns with the state's broader Vision@2032 of transforming Meghalaya into a $16 billion economy. The strategy includes a five-year plan to strengthen farm infrastructure, promote crop diversification, improve processing and logistics, and increase farmers' incomes through market-based models.
Shri Conrad K. Sangma, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya said,“This is the third edition of Meghalaya Pineapple Festival, and we are very happy that every year this is becoming bigger and better; More importantly, our farmers are getting the necessary exposure and the network they require and they truly deserve.”
Shri Conrad K Sangma, while briefing Hon'ble Union Minister, stated,“Our state produces around 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of pineapples every year, and a large share of this is consumed within the Northeast itself. Over the past few years, we have set up various fruit processing units to enable value addition - not just for pineapples, but also for turmeric, black pepper, and other produce, with the goal of meeting international packaging and quality standards. Our aim is to establish 1 such unit in each of the 55 blocks of the state, catering to the prominent value chains in the block.”
Shri Sangma added,“The MoUs we have signed today will provide crucial logistics support and help distribute our products across the country. This initiative is not limited to Meghalaya alone- we want to connect fresh produce from across the Northeast to national and international markets.”
Over the last three years, Meghalaya has invested in more than 27 cold storages, 8 processing hubs, and logistics support, including mobile units and refrigerated trucks. In 2024 alone, over 682 MT of processed pineapples were exported to the EU, Gulf, and Southeast Asia. A growing domestic market has also emerged, with over 150 MT sold across Indian metros through institutional partnerships.
This year's Pineapple Festival features curated stalls from various cooperatives of Meghalaya with products like , live tastings, value-added products, B2B interactions and cultural performances from Meghalaya's musicians from Garo, Khasi and Jaintia Hills, under the flagship Chief Minister's Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (CM- MGMP). Notably, Musicians from CM-MGMP are all set to perform in both Dilli Haat, INA, and the India Gate, on all the three days of the festival beginning today. A short film on 'Meghalaya Agriculture & Horticulture' was also screened during the event.
Organised by the Department of Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Government of Meghalaya, the Pineapple Festival has evolved into a flagship platform for celebrating natural farming, empowering farmers and positioning the Northeast as a key player in India's agri-economy.
The Meghalaya Pineapple Festival 2025 is open to the public at Dilli Haat, INA, from 11 AM to 8:45 PM daily until August 3. Entry is free.
