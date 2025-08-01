Azerbaijan's UAV Academy Hosts Next Cohort's Graduation Ceremony

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-01 09:07:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1.​ Pursuant to the 2025 training plan, the Air Force Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Academy held a graduation ceremony for the UAV specialists, the Ministry of Defense told Trend .

The ceremony commenced with a tribute to the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and to the Martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of the Motherland. This was followed by the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Colonel Mobil Ovchiyev addressed the attendees, extending congratulations to the graduates on behalf of the Ministry of Defense leadership, and wished them success in their future service.

In conclusion, the graduates were presented with certificates.

