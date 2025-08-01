UN Reports Alarming Trend: Civilian Casualties From Russian Attacks Rising For Second Consecutive Month

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission said this in a statement following the recent combined Russian attack on Kyiv, according to Ukrinform.

The Mission noted that according to its monthly update on the protection of civilians, in June, the Russian Federation launched ten times more missile and loitering munitions attacks against Ukraine compared with June 2024.

"It was the highest monthly civilian toll in Ukraine in three years, with 232 killed and 1,343 injured. Preliminary data from July indicates that this alarming pattern has continued, with widespread attacks affecting areas close to but also far from the frontlines," the statement said.

The Mission also reported that UN human rights monitors visited Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, where a missile completely destroyed an entire section of a nine-story residential building. They spoke with people who were waiting as emergency workers continued to search for their relatives believed trapped under the rubble.

Earlier reports said that the death toll from the July 31 Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to 31, with 159 others injured.