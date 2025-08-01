Astara Port Reopens To Azerbaijani Commercial Ships After Sediment Clearance

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The port of Astara in Iran has resumed operations for commercial vessels after a long suspension caused by sediment accumulation and declining water levels in the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports via Iranian Telegram channels.

The first Azerbaijani cargo ship has successfully docked at the port, marking a milestone in regional trade connectivity.

According to the report, Said Rasuli, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran and Head of the Ports and Maritime Organization, confirmed the arrival of the ship from Azerbaijan. Carrying 1,600 tons of construction materials, the vessel became the first to enter the port following months of dredging efforts.

The port had been largely inoperable since last year due to a buildup of sediments in the entrance channel, which made navigation difficult. In response, Iranian authorities launched dredging operations in April 2025, removing 150,000 cubic meters of sediment to restore access.

Rasuli emphasized that restoring the port's functionality would boost Iran's trade and transport capacity along the Caspian Sea. He also noted that it would contribute to the development of regional port infrastructure and enhance economic cooperation with neighboring countries, including Azerbaijan.