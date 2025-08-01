403
British Met Office: Storm Floris To Hit UK On Mon.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Storm Floris, coming from the Atlantic, is expected to hit the UK on Monday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain, UK's Met Office announced on Friday.
A statement by the office revealed that the center of Floris is travelling across the northern half of the UK, with the strongest and most disruptive winds on the southern and western edge of the area of low pressure.
Wind gusts of up to 85mph could hit exposed Scottish coastlines and hills, while winds of 60 to 80mph are expected in northern coasts and hills.
Across inland areas in the south, there could be gusts of 40-45mph, the statement added.
If the winds do reach their potential forecast strength then they are likely to have an impact on travel, causing damage of temporary summer structures, power disruption, and damage due to heavy rain and floods.
