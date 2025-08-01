Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Teacher Dies In Scooty-Tanker Collision In J & K's Rajouri

Teacher Dies In Scooty-Tanker Collision In J & K's Rajouri


2025-08-01 09:05:27
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A government teacher was killed in a road accident involving a scooty and a tanker in Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

An official said that the accident took place when a scooty bearing registration number JK11H-8259 collided with a tanker (JK02CM-7427).

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Akhlaq, a resident of Dabrote, Rajouri. He was shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri, where doctors declared him brought dead, official said, as per news agency JKNS.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated further investigation.

Read Also 50-Yr-Old Man Dies In Road Accident In South Kashmir's Bijbehara Driver Killed In Road Accident In J&K's Rajouri

MENAFN01082025000215011059ID1109873022

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search