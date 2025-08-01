Teacher Dies In Scooty-Tanker Collision In J & K's Rajouri
An official said that the accident took place when a scooty bearing registration number JK11H-8259 collided with a tanker (JK02CM-7427).
The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Akhlaq, a resident of Dabrote, Rajouri. He was shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri, where doctors declared him brought dead, official said, as per news agency JKNS.
Police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated further investigation.Read Also 50-Yr-Old Man Dies In Road Accident In South Kashmir's Bijbehara Driver Killed In Road Accident In J&K's Rajouri
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment