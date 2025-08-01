Teacher Dies In Scooty-Tanker Collision In J & K's Rajouri

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A government teacher was killed in a road accident involving a scooty and a tanker in Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

An official said that the accident took place when a scooty bearing registration number JK11H-8259 collided with a tanker (JK02CM-7427).

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Akhlaq, a resident of Dabrote, Rajouri. He was shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri, where doctors declared him brought dead, official said, as per news agency JKNS.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and initiated further investigation.

