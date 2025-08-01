MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)After conducting a thorough analysis of more than 10,000 customer reviews and over 9 years of customer service feedback, Chummy Tees has uncovered key insights into what buyers want most in a funny t-shirt. The findings stem from this long history of feedback, spanning reviews available on platforms like Endorsal , Trustmary , and Reviews , as well as direct input from purchases since the brand's founding in 2016.

“Our designs have always been focused on humor,” said Josh Neuman, founder of Chummy Tees.“But after our thorough analysis of thousands of customer comments, it's clear that fabric weight, sizing, and where shirts are made matter just as much as the funny slogan on the front.”









A Few Key Takeaways from the Analysis

1. Customers want thicker, higher-quality T-shirts.

Some t-shirt manufacturers have reduced fabric weight over the years as a sort of“shrinkflation” to save on material costs, but customer expectations haven't changed. Customers, especially women, expressed a strong preference for shirts that don't require layering another shirt underneath. Many associate thicker fabrics with higher quality, no matter the brand or price point.

2. Sizing drives most returns in online apparel.

Sizing remains one of the biggest frustrations when ordering clothing online. Industry-wide, 60–70% of returns are due to sizing issues, and Chummy Tees' analysis reflects similar feedback. While size preferences are subjective, ensuring consistent sizing has become a priority for the brand.

3. Larger men's sizes highlight contrasting buyer expectations.

Men buying larger sizes tend to fall into two groups: those accustomed to looser, big-box-store fits and those seeking trendier, more tailored styles. These different expectations influence how customers interpret sizing and overall comfort.

4. Strong preference for U.S.-made products.

There is an increasing number of comments that are vocal about wanting to avoid questionable and possibly scam e‐commerce shops that operate in China or other less familiar countries. Chummy Tees has always printed and shipped its shirts in California, and the brand is making this messaging more visible to reassure potential buyers.

Continuing to Learn From Feedback

This analysis reflects how Chummy Tees reviews customer input to understand common concerns and preferences. Insights like fabric weight, sizing expectations, and sourcing transparency are being factored into future decisions about colors, styles, and product updates.

About Chummy Tees

Founded in 2016, Chummy Tees is a Sonora, California–based apparel company specializing in funny, conversation‐starting graphic T‐shirts. With thousands of designs and more added weekly, Chummy Tees blends humor, quality, and comfort to create shirts people actually want to wear - and talk about.