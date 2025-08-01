Operational Police Protective Services Sets New Standard In Maritime Security In Maryland With Experienced And Reliable Personnel

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Maryland, US, 1st August 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Operational Police Protective Services (OPPS), a leader in private security solutions, is raising the bar in maritime security services across Maryland. With a specialized focus on port protection, TWIC escort services, and SWAT-trained personnel, OPPS is delivering unmatched professionalism and reliability to an industry that demands precision, discipline, and vigilance.







As maritime activity continues to grow throughout the Port of Baltimore and surrounding areas, the need for qualified, highly trained security personnel has never been more critical. OPPS meets this challenge with a team composed of former federal, state, and local law enforcement professionals. Their background in SWAT training and tactical operations ensures that every mission-whether it's escort and port security in Baltimore, MD, or safeguarding sensitive cargo-is executed with strategic accuracy.

“Ports are high-risk zones for both economic and national security,” said a spokesperson from OPPS.“Our mission is to provide security services that go beyond observation. We offer proactive protection backed by elite SWAT training and real-world law enforcement experience. Our presence is not just a deterrent but a dependable asset for port authorities and private maritime operators.”

OPPS's services include TWIC escort Maryland operations, ensuring that only authorized personnel gain access to restricted areas. These services are essential for compliance with federal Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) regulations and are particularly valuable in complex logistics environments such as the Port of Baltimore.

Clients also rely on OPPS for comprehensive maritime security services that Maryland businesses can trust. From cargo vessel inspections to on-site personnel escort and port security in Baltimore, MD, support, OPPS is equipped to handle a wide range of maritime security demands. Their ability to rapidly deploy trained agents and adapt to evolving security challenges positions them as a trusted partner for shipping companies, terminal operators, and international freight handlers.

“Security in maritime environments is not just about reacting to threats,” added Holloway.“It's about anticipating them. Our proactive approach, disciplined personnel, and deep understanding of Maryland's port infrastructure make us a reliable first line of defense.”

With increased investments in infrastructure and logistics in the region, OPPS continues to be a key contributor to safer, more compliant maritime operations.

About Operational Police Protective Services

Operational Police Protective Services is a premier provider of professional security solutions, offering off-duty police officers, armed security personnel, and tailored protective services. Dedicated to excellence, Operational Police Protective Services ensures safety and peace of mind for clients across the Mid-Atlantic region.

Contact

Website:

Address: Pasadena, Maryland

Phone Number: (443) 790-2511