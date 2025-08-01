John Gordon Nutley Of New Jersey On Why Ignoring Boomers And Gen X Is A Strategic Mistake In Modern Marketing

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)There's a dangerous trend unfolding in marketing departments across the globe: a wholesale shift away from targeting older generations, particularly Baby Boomers and Generation X. It's happening quietly but consistently, and as a strategic marketer with over 15 years in the field, I believe this recalibration is not only short-sighted but also costing brands billions.







Nutley says that most consumer-facing campaigns are obsessively aimed at Millennials and Gen Z. The assumption is that digitally native, socially conscious, trend-sensitive consumers are the future of purchasing power. That's only half true.

John notes that the future doesn't exclude the present. He says that Baby Boomers and Gen X still hold most of the global disposable income. Boomers control over 50% of all U.S. household wealth, and Gen X, many in their peak earning years, are key decision-makers in consumer and B2B markets. Yet, they're being sidelined in favor of viral content and youth-centric platforms.

This strategic imbalance isn't just a creative misstep; it's a fundamental misunderstanding of market segmentation.

Brands Are Chasing Cool, Not Conversion

In the race to remain culturally relevant, brands are confusing visibility with viability. Sure, Gen Z dominates TikTok, and Millennials drive the podcast boom, but reach doesn't always equal revenue.

Too often, marketers build entire brand strategies around the assumption that younger equals better. They abandon traditional channels and messaging that speak to older buyers. Instagram reels replace email campaigns. Thought leadership gives way to meme marketing. Customer service hotlines are replaced by bots that alienate people who are still willing to pick up the phone and place a large order.

Here's the problem: if everyone's targeting the same 25-year-old digital native, competition becomes extreme, margins shrink, and differentiation disappears. It's a race to the middle, not where sustainable profit lives.

The Real Opportunity Is in Overlooked Audiences

I recently advised a health and wellness brand locked in a costly ad war targeting 30-something fitness influencers and micro-creators. Their CPA (cost per acquisition) was rising, their conversions were flatlining, and their message was drowned out.

We conducted a segmentation study and found that one of their strongest untapped customer groups was women aged 55–65. These women weren't flashy but had trust, loyalty, and the income to purchase premium products. When we repositioned part of the brand to speak directly to that segment through refined messaging, community partnerships, and adjusted creative, the conversion rate tripled, and the campaign's ROI nearly doubled.

The point? Just because older generations aren't reposting your content doesn't mean they're not engaging with your brand. They simply interact and convert differently.

Strategic Recalibration Doesn't Mean Abandoning Youth

John notes that this isn't a call to stop targeting Millennials and Gen Z. It's a call to balance. Innovative marketing isn't about chasing trends but matching value propositions to segments with unmet needs and spending power.

Younger generations bring growth potential and cultural relevance. But older generations bring brand trust, high average order values, and product stickiness. In many cases, they still pay for multi-generational purchases, from family vacations to education support to home upgrades.

Yet most marketers treat them as a fading market instead of a loyal one.

Customer Targeting Must Be Purposeful, Not Popular

It's time to stop targeting based on assumptions and start targeting based on evidence. Marketers should be asking:



Who actually has the problem our product solves?

Who has the means and motivation to buy now? Who is being underserved by our current messaging?

In today's hyper-saturated landscape, differentiation isn't just about being louder; it's about being sharper. And often, that means targeting the customers your competitors are ignoring.

The Bottom Line

In John Gordon's view, the marketing landscape is evolving, and younger generations will shape the next era of brand engagement. However, strategic foresight, he says, means understanding that growth doesn't always come from the newest audience. Sometimes, it comes from going back to the fundamentals: targeting the right people, with the right message, at the right time.

Boomers and Gen X aren't fading; they're just being forgotten. And for brands willing to recalibrate, that's not a problem, it's an opportunity.