Volunteer Ministers Provide Compassionate Nerve Assists At Southeast Community Day In Antioch
Highlights of Participation
Nerve Assists Delivered with Care
Attendees visiting the Volunteer Ministers' booth received hands-on Nerve Assists-a lay volunteer practice aimed at easing physical tension and discomfort. Over the course of the day, dozens found relief with simple, non‐invasive techniques administered by trained volunteers.
Empowering Through Knowledge
Beyond providing immediate assistance, team members shared resources and encouraged visitors to explore volunteerministers . There, individuals can access a variety of free online courses designed to help address stress, anxiety, and life's challenges through self-help tools and techniques.
Community-Centered Outreach
Set against a backdrop of music, art, food, and family-friendly fun, the Volunteer Ministers seamlessly integrated their supportive services into a culturally vibrant celebration. The festival's inclusive focus aligned with their mission to empower community well‐being.
About Southeast Community Day
The festival took place on July 26, 2025, combining a morning Back‐to‐School Bash with afternoon youth programming and an evening Antioch Music Festival. Hosted at Mill Ridge Park, the event celebrates the diversity and talents of Southeast Nashville's youth and community members through engaging cultural activities, entertainment, and outreach.
About the Volunteer Ministers
Volunteer Ministers are lay members of the Church of Scientology dedicated to community service and spiritual support. Trained in simple assistive techniques-including Nerve Assists-they operate globally, offering free services to help people in physical or emotional distress.
Visit volunteerministers
At volunteerministers , curious visitors can:
Enroll in free online courses ranging from stress relief and communication skills to emotional resilience and spiritual well‐being.
Learn practical methods used by Volunteer Ministers worldwide.
Request assistance or information about services and events in local areas.
