Highlights of Participation

Nerve Assists Delivered with Care

Attendees visiting the Volunteer Ministers' booth received hands-on Nerve Assists-a lay volunteer practice aimed at easing physical tension and discomfort. Over the course of the day, dozens found relief with simple, non‐invasive techniques administered by trained volunteers.

Empowering Through Knowledge

Beyond providing immediate assistance, team members shared resources and encouraged visitors to explore volunteerministers . There, individuals can access a variety of free online courses designed to help address stress, anxiety, and life's challenges through self-help tools and techniques.

Community-Centered Outreach

Set against a backdrop of music, art, food, and family-friendly fun, the Volunteer Ministers seamlessly integrated their supportive services into a culturally vibrant celebration. The festival's inclusive focus aligned with their mission to empower community well‐being.