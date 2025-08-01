'AC Thoda Kam Chalega, Petrol Kaafi Mehenga Hai': Woman Shares Inspiring Uber Ride Story

MENAFN - Live Mint) “Ma'am, AC thoda kam chalega. Petrol kaafi mehenga ho gaya hai," (Ma'am, the AC will run a little less-petrol has become quite expensive) a woman cab driver told Amiyanshi Srivastava, a LinkedIn user, at the start of her Uber ride. The statement might have left many annoyed, but for Srivastava, it turned out to be an inspiring journey.

Srivastava took to LinkedIn to share her experience of taking an Uber ride in Gurugram with a female driver - something that she claimed should have been“ordinary. But it wasn't.”

She recalled that as soon as she entered the cab and provided the OTP, the driver turned around and said:“Ma'am, the AC will run a little less. Petrol has become quite expensive.”

Also Read | Cab driver compliments passenger for 'good smell', gets suspended for 21 days

Srivastava said she was perfectly fine with it and struck up a conversation, asking how long the woman had been driving.

“Four years,” the driver responded.

The driver went on to share that she was once a school teacher. After losing her husband to a cardiac arrest, and with two children to raise, she taught herself how to drive, borrowed a friend's car, and began working with Uber.

Srivastava wrote that the driver now deals with rude riders, 12-hour shifts, unsafe nights, and frequent cancellations simply because“people don't want a female driver.”

Also Read | UP: Woman driver flees after running over 5-year-old child in Ghaziabad | Watch

Despite the long hours, safety concerns, and gender bias, she continues to work hard - without complaints.

“And still, she shows up. Drives from 9 to 9. Keeps her kids in school. Doesn't complain. And every once in a while, she picks up someone who asks her story,” Srivastava added.

“What struck me was not just her resilience, but her complete lack of self-pity.

'I didn't have the luxury to break down,' she said.”

Srivastava continued:“And here's what stayed with me:

While we talk about owning spaces online, voicing opinions, and building visibility - rightfully so - some women are just trying to survive in silence, carrying the strength the rest of us often only talk about.

Somewhere in the backseat of that cab, I was reminded that ambition doesn't always hold degrees.

Read | Uber puts robotaxi plan in top gear, joins hands with Lucid and Nuro; first vehicle to hit road in 2026. Details here

Sometimes, it drives a second-hand Swift through Gurgaon traffic at 8 am.

And it deserves to be seen.”

Srivastava's LinkedIn post has struck a chord with many, drawing a flurry of comments applauding the driver's determination and strength.

One user wrote:“That's real power! Proud of that woman. May she achieve all her dreams.”

Another said:“Very inspiring real-life story!”

A third added:“'I didn't have the luxury to break down.' These words hit me hard. Indeed, if someone truly wants to achieve something, nothing is impossible. What an inspiring story! Thanks for sharing.”

A fourth commented:“Some stories are so empowering. Women like her are real-life role models.”