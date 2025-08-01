Gabby B Releases New Single 'Bundinha,' Lead Track From Upcoming EP Funklândia

Cover

Gabby B

portrait.jpeg" width="300" height="300" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Gabby B

Gabby B's upcoming EP Funklândia features songs in Portuguese, English, French & Spanish, each reflecting a unique region and vibe for fans to explore.

- Gabby B

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Brazilian singer-songwriter Gabby B celebrates the release of her latest single,“Bundinha,” or“booty” in english, is a track that blends Brazilian funk and pop influences with lyrics in Portuguese and English.

Produced by Joseph Lopez, known as Mr. Hit Record, an Emmy Award-winning producer and engineer, the song is a high-energy sound of Baile Funk featuring a strong vocal hook with a theme centered on body diversity and empowerment. The track includes a recurring message: all booties matter.

With its danceable beat and catchy hook, the song is built for dance floors, TikTok and party playlists.“Bundinha” is accompanied by the release of its official music video, now available on all streaming platforms. The video features choreography that mirrors the rhythm and message of the track, focusing on body movement with Gabby B and a group of dancers twerking, highlighting the song's central theme of self-expression through dance.

“Bundinha” is the first single from Gabby B's upcoming EP, Funklândia, which will feature songs in four languages: Portuguese, English, French and Spanish. Each track reflects a different musical region or mood, encouraging listeners to explore the EP and identify with the area of“Funklândia” that resonates most with them.

Gabby B said,“With 'Bundinha,' I wanted to start Funklândia with a message that's fun but also real. Funk music has always been about movement and self-expression, and this song is my way of honoring that. It's about feeling good in your own skin, no matter who you are or where you're from. That's the energy I want to bring into the whole project.”

The EP is scheduled for release later this year, draws from the sounds of Baile Funk while incorporating global pop elements. For more information on Gabby B's upcoming releases visit .

About Gabby B

Gabby B is a Brazilian pop artist based in Miami known for her multilingual sound and global appeal. She sings in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish, and her singles have charted in nine countries, including the United States, Japan and Italy. With more than 5 million followers across platforms, Gabby has built a strong digital presence through viral music videos and high-energy performances. She has shared the stage with artists such as Flo Rida, Iza and Ja Rule, and has appeared at major events including Stonewall Pride, Y100's Jingle Ball and Premios Juventud. Her music has received national airplay and media support, including features on NBC, SiriusXM and WSVN FOX. Recent releases include“Brinca” with Brray and“Dale Duro,” which continues to gain traction on Latin radio.

Gabby B

Gabbybmusic

email us here

Gabby B - "Bundinha" (Official Video)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.