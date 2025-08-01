Rahul Gandhi Alleges Election Commission Involved In 'Vote Theft' Poll Body Rejects 'Baseless' Claims

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has levelled serious allegations against the Election Commission of India (ECI), accusing it of direct involvement in large-scale voter fraud with the Congress having "open-and-shut proof" of the alleged theft. Talking to reporters on the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the Congress leader alleged that the motive behind the voter fraud was to benefit the ruling BJP.

Rahul Gandhi said,“Votes are being stolen. We have open-and-shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in this vote theft. And I'm not saying this lightly, I'm speaking with 100% proof. And when we release it (proof), the entire country will come to know that the Election Commission is enabling vote theft. And who are they doing it for? They're doing it for the BJP.”

Gandhi said that the findings of an investigation by the Congress amount to nothing short of an "atom bomb," with implications severe enough to shake the very foundations of the ECI. "We had suspicion of voter theft, and we got into its granularity. Since the Election Commision was not helpful in the investigation, we did our own. It took six months and the things we found are an 'Atom Bomb' and when this atom bomb explodes you won't see Election Commission in the country," he added.

Gandhi warned individuals within the Commission he alleged that the steps taken by EC are“no less than treason.”

"Most importantly, whoever in the Elections Commission is involved in this exercise, right from top to bottom, we will not spare you. You are working against India and this no less than treason. Wherever you are, even if you are retired, we will find you," said the Lok Sabha LoP.

'Ignore Such Baseless Allegations': EC Rejects Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Claims

The Election Commission hit back at allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi and, in a statement said,“Election Commission ignores such baseless allegations being made on a daily basis and despite threats being given daily, asks all election officials to ignore such irresponsible statements while working impartially and transparently.”

The row coincides with the publication of the draft electoral rolls in Bihar following the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

(With inputs from ANI)