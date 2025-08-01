CLAT 2026 Applications Open: Check Important Dates And How To Apply

CLAT 2026: The application process for CLAT 2026 (Common Law Admission Test) has started from August 1, 2025. This exam provides admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses at prestigious National Law Universities (NLUs) across the country. If you wish to study law at an NLU, you can apply through the official website: ac. The last date to apply is October 31, 2025. According to the notice issued, CLAT 2026 will be conducted on December 7, 2025, from 2 pm to 4 pm. The exam will be held in offline mode in a single shift. Read further to know the complete details of where and how to apply for CLAT 2026.

Where to Apply for CLAT 2026?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for CLAT 2026 by visiting the official website ac. The detailed bulletin, important dates, and guidelines related to CLAT 2026 will soon be uploaded on the official website of the Consortium.

How to Apply for CLAT 2026?

Follow these steps to submit your CLAT 2026 application

Step 1: Visit the website ac.

Step 2: Click on CLAT UG or PG link on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the registration option and fill in the required information.

Step 4: After successful registration login to the account.

Step 5: Fill the application form and upload required documents.

Step 6: Pay the fees online and submit the form. Step 7: Download the confirmation page and keep it safe for future use.

What is the Eligibility for CLAT 2026 UG Course?

There is no upper age limit to appear for the CLAT 2026 exam, meaning candidates of any age can apply. To be eligible, applicants must have passed Class 12 (10+2) or an equivalent examination. General and OBC category students are required to have secured at least 45% marks, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, and PwD (Divyang) categories must have obtained a minimum of 40% marks. Students who will be appearing for their Class 12 board exams in 2026 are also eligible to apply, but they must provide proof of passing the 10+2 examination at the time of admission.

What is CLAT?

CLAT i.e. Common Law Admission Test is a national level entrance exam to gain admission in programmes like LLB and LLM in the top law universities of the country. This exam is conducted every year by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website regularly for every update related to CLAT 2026, such as admit card, syllabus, exam city and result.