Trump Asks Fed Board To 'Assume Control' If Powell Continues To Refuse To Lower Rates
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that the central bank's board should“assume control” if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doesn't lower interest rates.
“Jerome“Too Late” Powell, a stubborn MORON, must substantially lower interest rates, NOW. IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL, AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.
