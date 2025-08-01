Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Asks Fed Board To 'Assume Control' If Powell Continues To Refuse To Lower Rates

2025-08-01 08:13:34
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that the central bank's board should“assume control” if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doesn't lower interest rates. 

“Jerome“Too Late” Powell, a stubborn MORON, must substantially lower interest rates, NOW. IF HE CONTINUES TO REFUSE, THE BOARD SHOULD ASSUME CONTROL, AND DO WHAT EVERYONE KNOWS HAS TO BE DONE!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. 

