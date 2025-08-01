Post Office RD: Invest Rs 300 Daily, Get Rs 17 Lakh On Maturity
Post Office RD: Get 6.7% annual interest from January 2024. Minimum investment starts at Rs. 100. This scheme is backed by the Indian government.
The Post Office RD is a savings plan where you deposit small amounts monthly to build a large sum. It works like a bank RD but is safer with a government guarantee. Market fluctuations won't affect your money, making it ideal for stable returns.
* Minimum investment: Rs. 100 per month. No maximum limit.
* Interest rate: Currently 6.7% annual compounding interest (effective from January 1, 2024). The rate is revised quarterly.
* Maturity period: 5 years, extendable by another 5 years.
Saving just Rs. 333 daily adds up to about Rs. 10,000 monthly.
5 years: Total deposit: Rs. 6,00,000. Interest: Rs. 1,13,659. Total: Rs. 7,13,659.
10 years: Total deposit: Rs. 12,00,000. Interest: Rs. 5,08,546.
Total: Rs. 17,08,546.
Even with Rs. 5,000 monthly savings, you get Rs. 8.54 Lakhs after 10 years, including Rs. 2.54 Lakhs interest.Security: Government-backed, ensuring your money's safety. Loan facility: Borrow up to 50% of the deposited amount after one year. Premature closure: Close the account before maturity in emergencies, with some interest deduction.Anyone can invest individually or via a joint account. Ideal for those seeking stable returns with low risk and planning for future expenses. For details, visit the Post Office official website or your local post office.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment