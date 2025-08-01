Mir Yar Baloch Shuts Down Narrative As US Wants India To Buy Pakistan Oil

A stunning twist in US foreign policy: President Trump unveils a new deal to jointly develop Pakistan's so-called 'massive oil reserves' and hints that India might become a future importer of Pakistani oil. But Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch fiercely rejects these claims, calling out the US and Pakistan over their controversial plan and insisting the resources don't belong to Pakistan at all!

