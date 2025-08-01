Dow Futures Decline As Trump Unleashes Tariffs Globally: AAPL, AMZN, COIN, RDDT, CVX, XOM Among Stocks To Watch

U.S. stocks appear set for a negative opening on Friday as President Donald Trump unleashed tariffs globally ranging from 10% to 41%, applicable on countries with which the United States has not signed a trade deal since the announcement of“Liberation Day” levies in April.

President Trump told NBC News in a telephonic interview that while his administration was open to offers from countries impacted by these levies, it was“too late” for some countries to avoid these duties.

While Dow Jones futures were down 0.94% at the time of writing, the S & P 500 futures fell 0.95%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100's futures tumbled 1.1%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were down 1.46%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) declined 0.92% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) was down 1.11% on Friday morning. Retail sentiment around the S & P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the 'bullish' territory.

Asian markets ended Friday's trading session on a negative note, with the KOSPI declining the most at 4.04%, followed by the Hang Seng index at 1.38%, and the Nikkei 225 at 0.55%.

The TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index declined 0.46%, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.37%.

Stocks To Watch



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Apple shares rose 1.5% in Friday's pre-market trading session after the Cupertino-based company posted better-than-expected third-quarter (Q3) results. The company said it has now sold three billion iPhones since its launch in 2007, but warned President Trump's tariffs could result in a $1.1 billion hit.

Amazon Inc. (AMZN): Amazon shares tumbled more than 8% in Friday's pre-market session despite beating earnings and revenue expectations in the second quarter (Q2). The company guided for AWS cloud revenue to come in between $15.5 billion and $20.5 billion in Q3, while Wall Street expected $19.5 billion, according to a Yahoo Finance report.

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN): Coinbase shares tumbled more than 11% in the pre-market session after the company's Q2 revenue of $1.5 billion came in below Wall Street expectations of $1.6 billion, according to Stocktwits data.

Reddit Inc. (RDDT): Reddit shares surged nearly 15% in the pre-market session after the social media giant's Q2 results beat market expectations. Reddit posted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 on revenue of $500 million, beating estimates of an EPS of $0.19 on revenue of $426 million, according to Stocktwits data.

Chevron Corp. (CVX): Chevron shares rose 0.5% pre-market after the oil giant's Q2 earnings beat Wall Street expectations. Chevron posted an EPS of $1.77, ahead of an expected $1.73, according to Stocktwits data.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM): Exxon shares gained 0.8% pre-market after its Q2 EPS of $1.64 beat Wall Street's expected $1.57. Moderna Inc. (MRNA) and Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) are among the companies reporting their latest results on Friday.

