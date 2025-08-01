'Forced To Say We're Gay': Bengaluru Men, Out For Late-Night Walk, Share 'Disturbing' Ordeal With Cops

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Bengaluru man has alleged harassment from police officers in a now-viral Reddit post, claiming that he and his friend were compelled to say, "We're gay." The man claimed the incident took place on the night of July 30 in North Bengaluru. The Redditor, who goes by the username“Prudent-Letterhead40,” shared the ordeal in a detailed post, saying the experience has left him "disgusted and disturbed."

“Harassed, assaulted & extorted by cops at night - we were forced to say we're gay to be let go (North Bangalore),” read the title of the post under the“law and order” tag.

The man shared that he and his friend had stepped out at 2 AM that night as he was unable to sleep and was feeling "restless." While walking, they found a quiet spot to talk. Within two minutes, two bike-borne police officers approached them and began questioning them with suspicion.

“They asked us what we were doing, searched us, checked our phones and pockets. No drugs, no alcohol, nothing suspicious - but they refused to believe we were just out for air,” the man claimed.

He added that the cops began accusing them of being a gay couple and implied that was the reason they were out so late at night.“When we denied it, they started hitting us with a baton and said if we 'confessed' to being gay, they'd let us go. Otherwise, they'd take us to the station and call our parents,” the man added.

The man said they admitted to being gay solely out of fear and in an attempt to defuse the situation. The post further states,“Out of fear, we said, 'Okay, we're gay' just to get out of the situation.”

Demanded ₹50,000 bribe

Although this seemed to“satisfy the ego of the cops,” the ordeal was far from over. According to the Redditor, the officers initially demanded ₹5,000 as a“fine” at a secluded spot before taking them to the police station, where more officers - eight in total , as per the man - became involved.

At the station, the cops escalated the situation, demanding ₹50,000 to let them go. They threatened to charge them under IPC 377, warning that it would require ₹1 lakh for bail. The student recalled how the amount kept decreasing.

“They took us to a secluded spot first, demanded ₹5,000 as a 'fine,' and then drove us to the police station. There, other officers joined in, threatened to book us under IPC 377, said we'd be taken to court the next morning and would have to post ₹1 lakh bail. They kept reducing the bribe, first ₹50k, then ₹25k, then ₹20k, and finally settled on ₹15,000, saying we wouldn't be released without paying,” the man said in his post.

Since one of them promised to arrange ₹7,500, he had to call a friend for the money.“They wouldn't take UPI, of course, so I was escorted by one of the cops to a petrol bunk far from the station to withdraw and convert the money to cash, all while my friend was kept at the station, phone confiscated, made to sit on the floor and insulted.”

The man concluded his post with a plea for accountability.“This experience has left me disgusted and disturbed. The very people hired to protect us used fear, homophobia, assault, and extortion to make money off of innocent students out for a walk,” he wrote.

“Amruthahalli police station night shift, all of them are dirty,” the OP mentioned in the comments section when Redditors asked him to name the police station. He further said that the officers snatched their keys and phones, apparently to“scare” him.

How did Reddit users respond to this?

Many Reddit users urged the original poster to publicly identify the police officers involved and reveal the name of the police station.

When one internet user asked,“Could you offer any evidence of this dacoity by police? Which police station limit did this happen at?” the OP responded:“That's the problem, they snatched scooty keys and phone before we could do anything.”

“File a complaint at the police station. I have heard of police getting fired for such issues,” suggested one individual.

Another added,“What's up with so many similar cases? Is roaming around at night in India illegal? A few years ago, my friends and I were extorted around 3–4k in Chennai for hanging out at the beach at night - it was probably 10:45 PM.”