Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Retired ATS Officer Mehboob Mujawar Reveals Shocking Details, Says 'Was Asked To Arrest RSS Chief' In Malegaon Case

Retired ATS Officer Mehboob Mujawar Reveals Shocking Details, Says 'Was Asked To Arrest RSS Chief' In Malegaon Case


2025-08-01 08:13:06
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the retired Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Officer Mehboob Mujawar claimed he was instructed to 'arrest' Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in 2008 Malegaon blast case, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske on Friday accused the Congress government of propagating a 'saffron terror' narrative to appease minorities, reported ANI.

Naresh Mhaske's comment arrived hours after Mehboob Mujawar claimed he was forced to name RRS chief in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

"This is what is being exposed. The whole case was being diverted to another angle and creating a new propaganda of 'Saffron terror' to appease minorities and to protect the actual culprits," Mhaske told ANI.

Earlier in the day, the NIA court acquitted all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

More to follow....

MENAFN01082025007365015876ID1109872886

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search