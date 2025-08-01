India Stands Firm On Russia Ties After Trump Remark: 'It's A Steady, Time-Tested Partnership'
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, as quoted by ANI,“Our ties with any country stand on their merit and should not be seen from the prism of a third country. As far as India-Russia relations are concerned, we have a steady and time-tested partnership.”
Randhir was responding to the United States President, Donald Trump, on Thursday criticised both India and Russia on his social media platform, Truth Social.
“I don't care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India -- their tariffs are too high, among the highest in the world. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together."
However, Randhir reiterated the importance of the India-US partnership. He said,“India and US share comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties. This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward.”
More to follow...
