Egypt Re-Affirms Utter Rejection Of Evicting Palestinians From Their Lands
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi on Friday re-affirmed Cairo's firm opposition to schemes to drive the Palestinian people out of their territories.
President Al-Sisi re-demonstrated Egypt's unwavering rejection of such a plot during a phone conversation with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, said the Presidential Spokesperson Ambassador Mohammad Al-Shennawi in a press statement.
Al-Shennawi added that President Al-Sisi briefed the Dutch prime minister about Cairo's intensive efforts to reach a cease-fire in Gaza and ensure distribution of humanitarian aid to the Gazans sufficiently and urgently.
Moreover, the president during the phone call, indicated action to release the prisoners, create a proper atmosphere to resume the political process on the two-states basis, establish the independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as the capital on the June 4, 1967, borders, as the sole avenue to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region.
On the bilateral relations, Al-Sisi and the premier affirmed necessity of pursuing the efforts to cement these ties further in various sectors, namely commerce, agriculture, water, financial services and energy.
For his part, premier Schoof lauded Cairo's crackdown on illegal immigration, expressed satisfaction with the bilateral coordination in this regard, as well as the cooperation in combating terrorism and extremism.
He also lauded Cairo's efforts to silence the guns in Gaza, free the prisoners and deliver assistance to the Gazans. (end)
