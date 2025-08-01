Nexera Announces Closing Of Private Placement Of Units
The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause whereby if after four months and one day following the date the Warrants are issued, the closing price of the Common Shares of the Corporation on the principal market on which such shares trade is equal to or exceeds $0.15 for 30 consecutive trading days (with the 30th such trading date hereafter referred to as the " Eligible Acceleration Date "), the Warrant expiry date shall accelerate to the date which is 30 calendar days following the date a press release is issued by the Corporation announcing the reduced warrant term, provided, no more than five business days following the Eligible Acceleration Date: (i) the press release is issued; and (ii) notices are sent to all warrant holders.
The net proceeds of the Offering will be utilized within the Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary, Production Resources Inc. (" PRI "), to grow the Company's oil and gas services opportunity in addition to a well optimization program at the Corporation's Taylor Ina and Somerset fields to bring approximately thirty inactive wells online. PRI will use net proceeds from the Offering to acquire additional equipment to expand the cement services branch within PRI to include additional well servicing operations. The additional equipment acquired will benefit and service both the Corporation on its own wells (owned through PRI), while at the same time allowing for additional revenues to be potentially generated by assisting other operators in the area with the servicing of their wells (of which management of the Corporation believes there to be a high demand for in the area).
Specifically, the Corporation anticipates using the net proceeds as follows: (i) equipment purchases and refurbishing - $140,000; (ii) well optimization program - $280,000; (iii) labour - $100,000; and (vi) any balance leftover would go to working capital purposes.
All of the Common Shares and Warrants issued pursuant to the private placement are subject to a four-month hold period. The Warrants will not be listed on any stock exchange. Completion of this Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
