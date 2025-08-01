New From Novaferrum: Save 10% Automatically With Every Scheduled Delivery

MENAFN - Market Press Release) July 31, 2025 12:54 am - NovaFerrum, your go-to for iron and multivitamin supplements, just rolled out its new Auto-Delivery program. It's the simplest way for customers to keep up with their health goals, plus you'll save 10% on every order that comes your way regularly.

A better supplement routine just got even easier and more affordable. Now, staying consistent with your health comes with built-in savings.

Anyone shopping at can now sign up for their favorite supplements and get those ongoing savings. No need for promo codes or extra steps! Just pick "Subscribe & Save" when you check out, and that 10% discount applies automatically to each delivery. Customers can choose how often they want their products delivered: every 1, 2, or 3 months, all with the same 10% discount.

NovaFerrum's new offering addresses a growing need among health-conscious consumers: consistency. Whether it's liquid iron for toddlers, multivitamins with iron for adults, or specialized formulas like chewables and vegan capsules, customers can now ensure their supplements arrive exactly when they need them, without the hassle of reordering.

"We wanted to make it easier for people to stay healthy," said Patrick Monsivais, Founder & CEO at NovaFerrum. "Missing a dose because you ran out shouldn't be part of the routine. This program removes that stress, and gives a little back with the discount."

The Auto-Delivery option is very flexible. Subscribers can adjust the delivery frequency, pause shipments, or cancel anytime, no commitment required. It's a customer-first approach designed to support long-term wellness without overcomplicating the process.

NovaFerrum's commitment to clean-label supplements remains unchanged. All products are free from artificial colors, sugar, gluten, and alcohol. Most are vegan-verified, and the brand continues to use its proprietary polysaccharide-iron complex (PIC), a gentler alternative to traditional iron salts.

For families, frequent travelers, and anyone juggling busy schedules, the Auto-Delivery program offers both convenience and peace of mind. Plus, with the built-in discount, staying on top of your supplement routine becomes easier and more affordable than ever.

NovaFerrum continues to lead in supplement innovation, and this latest update is part of the company's mission to make health simple, effective, and accessible for all.

NovaFerrum, a U.S.-based brand from Gensavis Pharmaceuticals, offers clinically supported iron and multivitamin supplements for the entire family-children, adults, and even pets. For over 15 years, families and healthcare professionals have trusted NovaFerrum for its gentle, effective formulas and dedication to clean ingredients.

