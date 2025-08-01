Haryana Cabinet Hikes Transportation Fee Of Mining Minerals, Reduces VAT On Aviation Turbine Fuel

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Aug 1 (IANS) The Haryana Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here, on Friday approved amendment of rules for the implementation of the inter-state transit pass (ISTP) framework for transportation of mining minerals, besides a significant reduction in the value-added tax (VAT) on aviation turbine fuel (ATF), lowering it to one per cent.

With the amendment in sub-rule 14 of Rule 98-A of the Haryana Minor Mineral Concession, Stocking, Transportation of Minerals and Prevention of Illegal Mining Rules of 2012 pertaining to incoming mineral-laden vehicles being imposed Rs 100 and Rs 20 for those destined within the state and those transporting minerals outside the state, now a fee of Rs 80 per metric tonnes will imposed on all vehicles irrespective of the destination or point of consumption.

Also, the rate of royalty of stone and bounder gravel will be Rs 80 per metric tonne, an official statement said.

The Cabinet also approved the omission of Clause 17 in the First Schedule. The rate of royalty for minor minerals will be 25 per cent over and above the rates applicable for the mineral. The government said its priority is to prevent illegal mining and ensure efficient mineral transportation monitoring.

Given the state's geographic location and incoming mineral traffic from six neighbouring states, the implementation of ISTP is critical. The Cabinet also approved the Haryana Contractual Employees (Security of Services) Rules of 2025.

The Cabinet decided to designate the punishing and appellate authorities. For Group B equivalent posts, in cases involving minor and major penalties, the head of the organisation will be the competent authority to impose penalties, while the Administrative Secretary will serve as the appellate authority.

For promoting the affordability of regional air connectivity as envisioned under UDAN, the Cabinet gave its approval to prescribe a concessional rate of VAT at the rate of one per cent in place of 20 per cent on aviation turbine fuel sold at all airports in the state.

As per the amendment, the concessional VAT rate will be applicable on ATF sold to all passenger flights, including RCS-UDAN scheme flights, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities, and air adventure services at all airports in Haryana. The rate will be applicable from the date of its notification till July 6, 2027.

The Cabinet also approved an amendment to the Haryana Legislative Assembly (Medical Facilities to Members) Rules, 1988.

The amendment aims to extend the medical facilities currently available to every member of the Legislative Assembly for themselves, their family members and to recipients of family pension as well.

Additionally, a provision has been inserted in the existing rules to grant a fixed medical allowance to members aged above 60 years at the rate of Rs 10,000 per month.