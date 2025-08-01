403
Berlin To Deliver Two Patriot Systems To Kyiv - Min.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius said on Friday that his country would deliver two Patriot systems to Ukraine after reaching an agreement with the U.S.
"Thanks to the U.S. commitment, Germany can initially support Ukraine with launchers and then with additional Patriot system components," said the minister in a press statement.
Pistorius added that his country would receive two new Patriot systems from the U.S., while Ukraine would get additional systems in a few months' time.
Germany has already delivered three of its Patriot systems to Ukraine. (end)
