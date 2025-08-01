Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Berlin To Deliver Two Patriot Systems To Kyiv - Min.

Berlin To Deliver Two Patriot Systems To Kyiv - Min.


2025-08-01 07:16:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- German Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius said on Friday that his country would deliver two Patriot systems to Ukraine after reaching an agreement with the U.S.
"Thanks to the U.S. commitment, Germany can initially support Ukraine with launchers and then with additional Patriot system components," said the minister in a press statement.
Pistorius added that his country would receive two new Patriot systems from the U.S., while Ukraine would get additional systems in a few months' time.
Germany has already delivered three of its Patriot systems to Ukraine. (end)
anj


MENAFN01082025000071011013ID1109872745

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search