ETCISO Announces The 8Th Annual Conclave 2025 In Goa

2025-08-01 07:14:29
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, August 1, 2025: As India grapples with a 47% surge in cyberattacks in 2025, including high-profile breaches affecting major financial institutions and critical infrastructure, cybersecurity leadership has never been more crucial. Against this backdrop, The Economic Times CISO (ETCISO) announces the 8th ETCISO Annual Conclave, taking place from September 18–21, 2025, at the Grand Hyatt, Goa. This year's theme, "The CISO Imperative: Resilience, Agility, and Strategic Leadership," addresses the urgent need for cybersecurity leaders to drive organizational transformation while navigating an increasingly complex threat landscape.

With India's cybersecurity market projected to reach $35 billion by 2025 and new Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act compliance deadlines approaching, the timing couldn't be more critical. The residential summit will convene 150+ Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), cybersecurity experts, policymakers, and innovators for four immersive days designed to deliver measurable strategic outcomes.

The 2025 edition will offer focused tracks on emerging risks and future-ready frameworks, including:

AI-Powered Threat Defense - Leveraging artificial intelligence for proactive threat hunting while securing AI implementations across the enterprise

Zero Trust at Scale - Building zero trust architectures that support India's rapid digital transformation without compromising agility

Quantum-Ready Security - Preparing for quantum computing disruptions with practical implementation roadmaps

Board-Level Risk Communication - Translating technical risks into business impact metrics that drive C-suite investment

Hybrid Cloud Resilience - Securing complex multi-cloud environments while maintaining operational excellence

Regulatory Mastery - Navigating DPDP Act compliance, RBI guidelines, and emerging cybersecurity regulations

Talent Pipeline Development - Addressing India's 3.5 million cybersecurity skills gap through strategic workforce planning

Unlike traditional conferences, the residential format creates an environment for deep strategic thinking and peer collaboration. The event features:

Executive War Games - Realistic breach simulations that test crisis leadership and decision-making

Panchayat-Style Strategic Sessions - Confidential peer exchanges for benchmarking and collaborative problem-solving

Innovation Experience Zone - Hands-on evaluation of emerging security technologies

CISO-to-Board Communication Labs - Practical workshops for effective risk presentation and stakeholder engagement

Regulatory Deep Dives - Expert-led sessions on compliance strategy and implementation

Since 2018, the ETCISO Annual Conclave has established itself as India's premier cybersecurity leadership forum, directly influencing national cybersecurity policy and corporate security strategies. In its 8th edition, the ETCISO Annual Conclave continues to shape the future of cybersecurity leadership in India-where strategies are not just discussed, but forged.

