Croatia Responds To Trump-Von Der Leyen Customs Agreement
The session took place shortly after the European Commission submitted a report to EU member states regarding the political agreement reached on July 27 between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump.
The agreement includes the introduction of a unified U.S. customs rate of 15 percent on a large portion of European products, including cars and car parts (previously 27.5 percent), along with exemptions for certain products.
Members of the Commission reviewed the key points of the agreement and defined a framework for continued monitoring of its implementation, with particular attention to potential consequences for Croatian exporters and industrial sectors affected by the new customs conditions.
Given the dynamic nature of international trade relations, the Interdepartmental Commission will continue to actively monitor developments. Meanwhile, representatives of the Government of the Republic of Croatia will participate in European and bilateral initiatives aimed at securing the most favorable conditions possible for Croatian exports and businesses
