Food First: Brits Increasingly Searching Hotels Based On The Menu, Not The Map

MENAFN - Pressat)– A new type of traveller is emerging, as people are now choosing hotel stays based on what's on the menu and not what's on the map.

New research from KAYAK , the world's leading travel search engine, and OpenTable, the restaurant discovery and booking platform, reveals one in three (33%) Brits have booked a hotel based on its on-site restaurant.

KAYAK data also shows a 72% year-on-year increase in UK travellers using the“restaurant” filter when searching for hotel stays**, showing that food is influencing travel planning from the outset.

Social media servings

Social media is also fuelling the rise in 'food first' travel. Over a third (38%) of Brits have booked a hotel after seeing previous guests post about its restaurant*. And with reservations in sought-after hotel restaurants hard to get, over one in five (21%) Brits have even gone as far as booking a hotel room just to secure a table*.

Rise of the 'taste tourists'

When looking at generational differences, Gen Z and Millennials are leading the way as official 'taste tourists'. Half of Gen Z (53%) and Millennials (47%) have booked a hotel based on its on-site restaurant, with over a third (34%) of Gen Z booking a hotel room purely to secure a restaurant reservation.*

Eating outranks exploring

More than half of Brits (56%) admit to spending more at restaurants than on any other activity during their trip*, rising to 71% of Gen Z and 64% of Millennials*.

Brits know what their followers want to see while they're away, as the research reveals social media dominates their dining habits:



Over a third (34%) have chosen to dine in hotel restaurants because the dishes are social media-worthy

36% post more about the meals they eat on holiday than sightseeing That number that jumps to 60% for Gen Z and 50% for Millennials

Top 50 hotel restaurants revealed

To reflect growing appetite for 'food-first travel', KAYAK and OpenTable have come together to launch the Top 50 Hotel Restaurants in the UK. The data backed list based on diner insights showcases where a great meal is as much a reason to book as the room itself.

“People are becoming more intentional about how they spend - and where they stay. We're seeing more people combine the destination, the accommodation, and the experience into one choice - with the restaurant at the centre. For many, booking a hotel now means booking the best table in town too.” says Rachel Mumford, KAYAK's travel expert .

“If you're craving a hotel with great food or just chasing the next Instagram-worthy meal, KAYAK makes it easy. Use the“restaurant” filter when booking your stay, or try Kayak , our AI-powered trip planner, to skip the stress and focus on what really matters: tasting your way through local flavours.”

Sasha Shaker, Senior Director of UK and Ireland at OpenTable adds:“Hotel restaurants are experiencing a true renaissance - these venues are no longer just convenient, they're coveted.

“With 72% of Brits willing to rebook a hotel based on a positive dining experience at its restaurant,** it's clear that the dining spot can be just as powerful a draw as the room. For hotels, it's a chance to win over locals, not just overnight guests. For diners, whether they're travelling or simply looking for an exceptional meal, our new Top 50 list brings together the best of both worlds.”

The full list of the Top 50 Hotel Restaurants list is available here , which includes a diverse mix of high-end dining spots, local favourites and hidden gems across the UK – from coastal inns in Wales to Michelin-starred restaurants in London. More details and the full KAYAK blog post available here .