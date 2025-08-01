Experienced Biker Michael Bankier To Journey Around Australia On A New 'Have Bikes Will Travel' Tour

MENAFN - Pressat) Notable motorbike enthusiast Michael Bankier will soon begin a tour around the whole of his native Australia, taking his followers on what he describes as 'the ride of a lifetime'.

Michael will be blogging , vlogging , and podcasting his adventures as he travels, meaning you won't have to miss out on a single kilometre of his epic journey.

Michael Bankier says: 'There's no better way to feel the heartbeat of Australia than from the seat of a motorbike. With the sun on your back, the wind at your shoulders, and thousands of kilometres of open road ahead, the Aussie landscape transforms into something you don't just see-you experience.

From the tropical coasts of Queensland to the desolate beauty of the Outback, Australia offers a raw, untamed riding experience. Whether you're carving through the Great Ocean Road's coastal curves or braving the dusty isolation of the Stuart Highway, the country demands respect-and rewards it in spades.

Join him soon on his epic, once-in-a-lifetime, Australian Road-Trip Adventure. Watch his channels for his start dates and journey maps, and follow him as his rides take him onwards.