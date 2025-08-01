Experienced Biker Michael Bankier To Journey Around Australia On A New 'Have Bikes Will Travel' Tour
Michael will be blogging , vlogging , and podcasting his adventures as he travels, meaning you won't have to miss out on a single kilometre of his epic journey.
Michael Bankier says: 'There's no better way to feel the heartbeat of Australia than from the seat of a motorbike. With the sun on your back, the wind at your shoulders, and thousands of kilometres of open road ahead, the Aussie landscape transforms into something you don't just see-you experience.
From the tropical coasts of Queensland to the desolate beauty of the Outback, Australia offers a raw, untamed riding experience. Whether you're carving through the Great Ocean Road's coastal curves or braving the dusty isolation of the Stuart Highway, the country demands respect-and rewards it in spades.
Join him soon on his epic, once-in-a-lifetime, Australian Road-Trip Adventure. Watch his channels for his start dates and journey maps, and follow him as his rides take him onwards.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment