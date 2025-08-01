Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
TELUS Corporation - NOTICE OF CASH DIVIDEND


2025-08-01 07:01:53
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VANCOUVER, BC, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4163 Canadian per share on the issued and outstanding Common shares payable on October 1, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 10, 2025.

By order of the Board

Andrea Wood
Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Governance Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia
July 31, 2025

Contact: Investor Relations
1-800-667-4871
[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Corporation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

