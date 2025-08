T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS

BALTIMORE, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global asset management firm and a leader in retirement, announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. The earnings release can be found on the firm's website at troweprice/newsroom .

Chair, Chief Executive Officer, and President Rob Sharps and Chief Financial Officer Jen Dardis will provide an update on business performance, review financial results, and answer questions on a webcast today from 8:00 - 8:45 AM ET. To access the webcast or to obtain dial-in instructions to ask a question, please visit href="" target="_blank" trowepric .

Supplemental materials will be available on the firm's investor relations website shortly before the start of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the firm's investor relations website shortly after the event.

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW ) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.68 trillion in client assets as of June 30, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

