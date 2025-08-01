Who Is Udit Khullar? Bank Fraud Accused Arrested In Delhi After Deportation From UAE
Udit Khullar, who was wanted by the Delhi Police in a ₹4.55 crore scam, was brought to the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, where he was taken into custody for further questioning.All about Udit Khullar
The fugitive, Udit Khullar, was wanted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.
He has been on the run for a while but ended up being geo-located in the UAE through close follow-up by the CBI through Interpol with NCB-Abu Dhabi, as per officials.
An investigation in March 2024 revealed that Udit Khullar was part of a bigger network, which also involved Sachin Mittal, Vishal Oberoi, Himanshu Rasgotra, Shobhit Agarwal, and others.Also Read | ₹8.8 lakh lost in 20 mins via credit card scam; here's how to protect yoursel Also Read | ED raids several location in Hyderabad over multi-crore sheep distribution scam
This network cheated individuals on the pretext of selling them properties which never existed. Khullar, the mastermind of the scam, persuaded the victims to take loans from banks, which were routed to shell accounts.
His network of scamsters allegedly submitted forged sale deeds, ITRs, builder-buyer agreements, and other documents to the banks.Fraudulent home loans
The allegations against Udit Khullar stem from his involvement in securing three fraudulent home loans from nationalised and private banks. He is accused of working in what the CBI called a "well-knit criminal conspiracy" with his associates to achieve this.
He weaved this conspiracy by submitting forged documents of properties which he did not own to several banks for securing the loans.Also Read | Tycoons Lose UK Suit Over $1.9 Billion Ukrainian Bank Fraud
Khullar later fled to Dubai to evade arrest. However, the CBI requested the UAE authorities to deport him to India. He was arrested in the UAE and handed over to the Indian authorities.
