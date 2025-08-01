ALLATRA Warns About Anti-Cult Ideology As A Threat To Democracy In Washington, D.C., Marking Falun Gong Persecution

Valerie Smian (ALLATRA IPM); Piero Tozzi, staff director of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China; Rep. Pat Ryan; Nina Shea, director of the Center for Religious Freedom (Hudson Institute); Mohamed Elsanousi, commissioner of the USCIRF. Screenshot: NTD News

Valerie Smian, Head of Communications, Partnerships, and Events at ALLATRA International Public Movement, delivering a speech at the annual rally of Falun Dafa on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., 2025. Screenshot: NTD News, July 17, 2025

Valerie Smian, Head of Communications, Partnerships, and Events at ALLATRA International Public Movement, during an interview with NTD News at the annual rally of Falun Dafa on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., 2025. Screenshot: NTD News, July 17, 2025

Valerie Smian, Head of Communications, Partnerships, and Events at ALLATRA International Public Movement, during an interview with NTD News at the annual rally of Falun Dafa on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., 2025

Greg Scarlatoiu, president of the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea, and Faith McDonnell, director of advocacy at nonprofit Katartismos, at the annual rally of Falun Dafa on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., 2025. Screenshot: NTD News, July 17, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On July 17, 2025, a landmark rally on the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol commemorated 26 years since the onset of systematic repression against Falun Gong practitioners. Prominent voices, including U.S. Representative Pat Ryan, Piero Tozzi, staff director of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China (CECC), Greg Scarlatoiu of the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea, Mohamed Elsanousi of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom, and Valerie Smian, Head of Communications, Partnerships, and Events at ALLATRA International Public Movement (ALLATRA IPM), gathered to advocate for religious liberty and the protection of human dignity worldwide.Valerie Smian, Head of Communications, Partnerships and Events at ALLATRA International Public Movement (ALLATRA IPM), delivered a compelling address, urging the protection of religious liberty and democracy worldwide.“The persecution of Falun Dafa practitioners, the rise of anti-cult movements, and the erosion of religious liberty – these are not just troubling signs,” she said.“They are a global threat. And we cannot afford to look away.”Ms. Smian drew historical parallels, highlighting how anti-cult campaigns mirror tactics used by oppressive regimes.“The anti-cult movement is not about protecting people from dangerous groups. It is an ideology - with a methodology - designed to control society, to crush dissent, and to dismantle democratic values. It is a mechanism built not to protect, but to intimidate, dominate, and suppress,” she stated. Valerie Smian warned that such tactics are not confined to authoritarian states but are increasingly evident in democratic nations, including the United States, and called for international recognition of anti-cult ideology as a violation of fundamental rights.“The harassment and repression of religious and civil organizations labeled as 'sects' or 'cults' is nothing new. These are the same methods once used by the Nazi regime. And today, they are being used, systematically, by anti-cult organizations around the world,” she added.In remarks to NTD News following her speech, Ms. Smian emphasized,“We must protect the rights of all people, including Falun Gong, to live peacefully, to have freedom of belief, and to practice their beliefs without fear, whether in China, Russia, the United States, or anywhere else in the world. Because freedom of belief and religious freedom are the cornerstones of democracy.”Ms. Smian's message echoed her prior interview at the 2025 Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference to NTD News and The Epoch Times. She highlighted how figures like Alexander Dvorkin, who heads a transnational anticult network and, in Russia, leads the anticult organization RACIRC, facilitate the suppression of religious minorities under the guise of societal protection. Specifically, it was due to Dvorkin and his transnational network that the ALLATRA IPM was declared an extremist organization in Russia.“Such activities, often justified as efforts to 'protect society,' in reality undermine human rights and contribute to discrimination against spiritual, religious movements, and civil society organizations,” Ms. Smian noted.Other speakers, including Piero Tozzi, underscored: "I believe that Congress, through cooperation with this administration, will help end this crime against humanity...The persecution of religious believers must end, no matter where they are. Falun Gong has been unfairly suppressed, especially in China...The United States must protect all its citizens, whether they are Chinese dissidents, legal permanent residents, or those seeking asylum in the United States after fleeing the CCP."Greg Scarlatoiu of the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea reinforced this stance, stating,“No oppressive campaigns are welcome on U.S. soil. They never will be.” Nina Shea, director of the Center for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute, warned,“The threat to Falun Gong and other forbidden groups is coming here.” Representative Pat Ryan praised the Falun Gong principles of truthfulness, compassion, and forbearance as“a beacon for everyone in our great country.”Ms. Smian concluded with a resolute call to action:“We must protect the rights of all people – including Falun Gong practitioners – to live in peace, to believe freely, and to practice their faith without fear... Freedom of thought, belief, and human dignity – these are not abstract ideals. They are the foundation of a free society. They are why America was founded. The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution states:“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” That is not just a legal clause. It is the moral backbone of democracy. And today, freedom is under threat.”Ms. Valerie Smian urged those affected by the anti-cult movement to unite, stating that the number of people impacted is greater than many realize and that the harm already caused far outweighs the size of the anti-cult movement itself. She emphasized that collective action can help protect others from future harm and establish a unified voice in support of freedom. Ms. Smian underscored that the issue extends beyond religion, calling it a matter crucial to the future of democracy, the survival of a free society, and the fundamental right of every person to live without fear for who they are.About the ALLATRA International Public MovementThe ALLATRA International Public Movement is an independent, volunteer-based organization dedicated to conducting large-scale research in geodynamics and environmental issues. ALLATRA IPM is recognized for its interdisciplinary approach to the study of natural disasters, for promoting international scientific cooperation, and advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms.In recognition of its commitment to environmental protection and the preservation of creation, the ALLATRA International Public Movement was granted an Apostolic Blessing by His Holiness Pope Francis in 2024. In 2025, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV bestowed an Apostolic Blessing upon the President of ALLATRA and all its volunteers.

