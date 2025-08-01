Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: South Bengal To Brace For Heavy Rainfall Check Forecast

The Alipore Meteorological Department has reported the formation of a new cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal, extending from Gangetic South Bengal to Bangladesh. The circulation reaches a height of 7.3 kilometers above sea level

Since Thursday evening, Kolkata and the districts of South Bengal haven't experienced much rainfall, only scattered showers. Residents are wondering how long this sunny weather will last. However, the Alipore Meteorological Department has announced that a disaster is imminent. They predict the possibility of a disaster in Kolkata and surrounding areas over the next 5 days due to a new cyclonic circulation forming over the state.

The Alipore Meteorological Department has reported the formation of a new cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal, extending from Gangetic South Bengal to Bangladesh. The circulation reaches a height of 7.3 kilometers above sea level. The monsoon trough extends from Sriganganagar to Rohtak, Ranchi, and Diamond Harbour in West Bengal. This will lead to increased rainfall in the districts of South Bengal starting tomorrow, August 1st, and continuing until August 6th.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected in all districts of South Bengal on Friday, August 1st. The Meteorological Department has also predicted thunderstorms and gusty winds accompanying the rain. Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Purulia districts may also experience rainfall. Rainfall will increase from tomorrow in the two 24 Parganas, Kolkata, Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, and the two Bardhaman districts. Heavy rainfall is predicted in the districts of South Bengal from August 3rd to 6th.

Rainfall will increase in North Bengal starting Friday. Today, August 1st, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar districts may experience 70 to 110 millimeters of rain. Thunderstorms and gusty winds with speeds of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour are also expected. The remaining districts of North Bengal, namely Malda, the two Dinajpurs, and Cooch Behar, will experience light to moderate rainfall. Tomorrow, August 2nd, heavy rainfall is predicted in North Bengal, with 110 to 200 millimeters expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar. The remaining districts may experience occasional moderate to slightly heavier showers.

Rainfall will be significantly less in Kolkata today. Instead, temperatures will rise both during the day and night, accompanied by nearly 99% relative humidity. Kolkata will experience uncomfortable humidity in the afternoon. Rainfall will increase again from Saturday to Monday and decrease slightly from Tuesday.

According to the Meteorological Department's records, Kolkata received nearly 73% more rainfall than usual in July. Total rainfall this month reached 669 millimeters, marking the second-highest rainfall recorded in Kolkata since 2015. The Alipore Meteorological Department reports that Kolkata typically receives 387.4 millimeters of rain in July.