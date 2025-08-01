403
BIG: Malegaon Blast Case Ex-ATS Officer Alleges Pressure To FRAME RSS Chief
Former ATS officer Mehboob Mujawar claimed he was ordered to implicate RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the Malegaon blast probe. Following the NIA court's acquittal of all accused, he alleged he was jailed and defamed for refusing the 'wrong work' and had submitted all evidence to court.
