BIG: Malegaon Blast Case Ex-ATS Officer Alleges Pressure To FRAME RSS Chief

Former ATS officer Mehboob Mujawar claimed he was ordered to implicate RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during the Malegaon blast probe. Following the NIA court's acquittal of all accused, he alleged he was jailed and defamed for refusing the 'wrong work' and had submitted all evidence to court.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.